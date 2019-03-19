The Parliamentary Justice Committee has ended its study on the SNC-Lavalin issue with what NDP MP Murray Rankin called a "transparent effort to change the channel."

The justice committee convened behind closed doors Tuesday to plan the next steps in its study of alleged political interference in the corruption case of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin. While opposition MPs planned to fight for former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould to testify before committee for a second time, the Liberals made it clear in advance of the meeting that they had no intention of granting the request. The night before the meeting, Liberals published a three-page letter laying out their plan to quash the study and leave investigation of the issue to the ethics commissioner.

"As committee members, we have achieved our objectives with respect to these meetings," the letter read.

Once gathered behind closed doors on Tuesday, the Liberal MPs on the committee used their majority to end the study. The committee then adopted a motion to move on to a study of how they could amend the Canadian Human Rights Act to stem the "propagation of hateful acts and incitement of hate."

The motion comes just days after a shooter attacked two mosques in New Zealand, killing 50 people.

Opposition vows action

Once the meeting wrapped up, opposition MPs burst through the committee doors and blasted the Liberals for ending the study.

"What happened today is absolutely outrageous," Conservative MP Michael Cooper said. "The Liberals have shut down the process."

Opposition MPs hinted they would take action Tuesday afternoon to, according to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, "show Canadians the gravity of the situation." That included possibly delaying the federal budget, but Finance Minister Bill Morneau released the document before the opposition could take action.

As a result of the decision to end the study, the committee will not hear from several witnesses the opposition has requested speak before the committee. That list extends beyond Wilson-Raybould and includes multiple senior official from the prime minister’s office whose names have come up during testimony on the SNC-Lavalin issue. Among those senior PMO official are Elder Marques, Mathieu Bouchard and Katie Telford.