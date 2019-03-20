Outspoken Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits caucus
Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of International Development Celina Caesar-Chavannes rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, May 25, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 2:23PM EDT
MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes has just quit the Liberal caucus.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed the news to reporters on his way into the House of Commons on Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story. More to come.
JUST IN: @MPCelina has left the Liberal caucus, PMJT announced it on his way into QP. House of Commons seating chart is already showing she's got a new spot among the Independents. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/ciK7a4f4LP— Rachel Aiello (@rachaiello) March 20, 2019