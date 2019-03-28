

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is slamming New Brunswick for its opposition to the federal carbon levy, saying Conservative governments across the country "don't think that fighting climate change is a priority."

Trudeau made the comments Thursday afternoon in New Brunswick, one of four provinces where the federal carbon pricing backstop takes effect next week.

During a stop at the Garcelon Civic Centre in St. Stephen, Trudeau told reporters there needs to be a price on pollution.

Ottawa has promised to return all the funds collected in rebates to individuals, businesses, local governments and other organizations.

The federal carbon pricing backstop kicks in Monday in the four provinces that didn't have their own carbon pricing system -- Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Nunavut and Yukon, both of which asked to use the federal system, will start on July 1.

Earlier Thursday, Trudeau met with seniors in Halifax as he made a quick swing through the region to talk about pharmacare and the federal budget.

Prime Minister meeting with Halifax seniors about pharmacare. @CTVNews pic.twitter.com/Wsg2mxRhxF — Todd Battis (@battisctv) March 28, 2019