

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The proposal from opposition MPs to hold a second committee study on the SNC-Lavalin scandal has been defeated by the Liberal members on the committee.

The opposition wanted the Access to Information, Privacy and Ethics Committee to take on a probe of the matter, after the House Justice Committee ended theirs.

Specifically the opposition wanted to have former Liberal cabinet ministers Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott appear, and to request that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau waive any constraints of privilege or cabinet confidentiality to allow them to speak fully and freely.

This proposal was denied, with Liberal MPs saying it would be premature because evidence is still set to come in from Wilson-Raybould to the initial committee probe. She said last week that she’d be providing additional evidence to further back up her allegations that she faced an improper and months-long effort from senior government officials to politically interfere in the criminal prosecution of the Quebec construction firm.