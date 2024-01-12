Trudeau, Poilievre back U.S., U.K. strikes against Houthis in Yemen

The Canadian government and Official Opposition endorsed Friday the targeted strikes undertaken by armed forces from the United States and United Kingdom against Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.

In a statement noting that the few Canadian Armed Forces personnel deployed as part of the U.S-led operation supported the military action, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Defence Minister Bill Blair said the strikes were "consistent with the UN Charter."

The pair of top Canadian cabinet ministers added that the maritime operation also demonstrated "the international community's commitment to defending freedom of navigation and international commerce in the Red Sea," amid continuing and widely condemned Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial vessels.

Echoing this during a press conference in Guelph, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Houthi's actions against commercial ships and crew carrying important economic and humanitarian goods in the Red Sea were "absolutely unacceptable," and entirely in contravention of international law.

Trudeau says Canada and its partners worked to ensure the strikes were “as precise and specific as possible.”

American and British forces struck more than 60 targets at 16 sites including air defence systems and missile launch pads in Yemen on Thursday, using warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets in retaliation for the Iranian-backed Houthi's persisting campaign, as The Associated Press has reported.

On Friday, Yemen's Houthi rebels raised the spectre of a wider conflict, vowing to respond to the U.S. and U.K. strikes that U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said will "degrade and disrupt" the militant group's capabilities.

Trudeau said Canadian military members aided in planning the strikes, but noted there were not any Canadian operational assets involved. The Canadian government continues to call on the Houthis to cease their attacks, noting they bear responsibility for any consequences of their actions.

Asked at a press conference in Winnipeg, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said his party endorses Canada's support for the strikes in Yemen.

"Look, the Houthi rebels are basically a proxy for the Iranian government. They've been interrupting vital trade routes, endangering allied soldiers and civilian sailors. They're operating basically as a Tehran-backed pirate outfit that is threatening international security," Poilievre said.

"The strikes are necessary in order to counter this threat."

The federal NDP however, are sounding alarms about a lack of consultation.

"Canada was part of the Saudi-led coalition that horrifyingly bombed Yemen for nearly a decade. Now Canada is joining a new round of airstrikes on the Houthis. Parliamentarians were not consulted. At this dangerous moment the Liberals are making dangerous choices," said NDP MP and foreign affairs critic Heather McPherson in a statement posted on social media.

"Experts are saying these attacks may embolden the Houthis… and create further carnage for civilians. We’re running head-first into a larger crisis while Gazans continue to suffer."

The prime minister was asked whether Canada has had any conversations with coalition member countries about potential red lines in military escalation, and whether Canadians should be consulted on next steps, should the conflict escalate.

In response, Trudeau said there have been "many conversations" at high levels and the federal government will "continue to take the necessary actions and engage in responsible ways, in ensuring that the world is a safer place."

CTV News' military analyst David Fraser described the situation in the Red Sea as the "new regional expansion of the Gaza war."

"We should expect a lot more of these types of operations," Fraser said in an interview on CTV News Channel, suggesting that, as it persists, Canada may be asked to provide additional capabilities. "This is going to go on for some time."

With files from CTV News' Jeremie Charron