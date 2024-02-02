Politics

    • Trudeau considering sanctions on 'extremist' settlers in West Bank

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses after giving a statement before attending Question Period in the House of Commons, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pauses after giving a statement before attending Question Period in the House of Commons, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed his government is considering imposing sanctions on “extremist” Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

    “Settler violence in the west bank is absolutely unacceptable,” he said while taking questions from reporters in Waterloo, Ont. Friday morning.

    “We are looking into how to make sure that those responsible for extremist violence, or extremist settler violence in the West Bank, are held to account for it,” he said, affirming “We are looking at sanctions on extremist settlers.”

    His words come a day after U.S. President Joe Biden issued an executive order targeting settlers in the West Bank who have been accused of attacking Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the occupied territory.

    The executive order imposes financial sanctions and visa bans in an initial round against four individuals alleged to be involved in acts of violence, as well as threats and attempts to destroy or seize Palestinian property, according to the order.

    In December, Canada co-signed a statement with 13 other countries expressing “grave concern” over settlers “terrorizing Palestinian communities.”

    Armed groups living in Israeli settlements, deemed illegal under international law, have reportedly attacked Palestinians in the West Bank at an unprecedented rate since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, according to the United Nations.

    According to the co-signed statement, there have been 343 violent attacks since the start of October that have killed eight Palestinian civilians and forced more than 1,200 Palestinians to leave their homes.

    This is a breaking news story. More details to come.

    Published with files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press. 

