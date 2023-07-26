Slew of transport issues face new minister Pablo Rodriguez
Pablo Rodriguez has been sworn in as Canada's new transport minister, taking the baton on a raft of turbulent issues as the aviation sector emerges from a period of crisis.
Leaving his spot atop the Heritage Department, Rodriguez takes over from Omar Alghabra, who assumed the cabinet post in January 2021 while the pandemic pummelled the travel industry.
Alghabra steered the government through negotiations with airlines on financial aid, COVID-19 testing at airports and a new passenger rights charter.
But with the traveller complaint backlog at a record high topping 52,000, both advocates and airlines continue to find fault with parts of the overhauled regime, even as other issues demand attention.
Rodriguez will take over on topline items including nascent plans for a high-frequency railway between Toronto and Quebec City, ongoing supply chain hitches and infrastructure vulnerable to natural disasters amid increasingly extreme weather.
Alghabra announced his decision Tuesday not to run in the next election.
Rodriguez, a Montreal MP first elected in 2004 and the Liberals' current Quebec lieutenant, was sworn in Wednesday at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.
Trained in management with a professional background in communications and cleantech, he has served in cabinet since 2019, when he became government house leader.
John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, called Rodriguez "fearless," having shepherded online streaming legislation to passage in April after previous attempts foundered. Known as Bill C-11, the act endured two years of controversy over the effort to force platforms such as Netflix, YouTube and TikTok to contribute to and promote Canadian content -- a requirement traditional broadcasters already follow.
"He has navigated where an entire industry of people hate each other's guts. So all I can say is he must like that kind of challenge, because transport is another huge kettle of fish," Lawford said.
He holds out hope Rodriguez will address advocates' concerns -- aviation sector transparency is one -- around proposed rules. The would-be changes to the passenger rights charter stem from legislative reforms passed last month to toughen penalties on airlines, shore up the complaint process and target flight disruption loopholes that have allowed carriers to avoid compensating travellers.
"If nothing else, you know he'll bring the juice to the file," Lawford said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 26, 2023.
