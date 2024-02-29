Situation in Gaza amounts to 'the largest hostage taking' in the world, says Miller
Canada's immigration minister called the situation in Gaza "the largest hostage taking" in the world during a Thursday news conference.
At least 200 Canadians are still trapped in the enclave and unable to get out despite continued diplomatic pressure, said minister Marc Miller, who met with Israeli ambassador last week to discuss getting people out through the Rafah border crossing in southern Gaza.
"I made the point that we are trying to save lives and these are family members of Canadians and permanent residents. … We are expecting results, but we haven’t seen any," he said, acknowledging the meeting with the ambassador resulted in no progress.
"It's very frustrating to me. I don’t want to put together a program that is failing, but we’re all failing Gazans at this point," he said.
"It's probably the largest hostage taking, right now, in the world," he continued. "If Canada can play a role in getting people out and safe, we're willing to play it. But right now we haven’t had the success we wanted to."
Rafah has become a massive tent city, where 1.5 million Palestinians are seeking refuge after being displaced by Israeli bombardments and attacks in other parts of Gaza. Since mid-February, Israel has been threatening to invade Rafah with ground forces, despite previously instructing civilians to go there.
The Israeli military says remaining Hamas leaders, including Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind of the October 7 attacks, are hiding in the tunnels in the region.
For the past three days, Palestinian-Canadian families have demonstrated outside Parliament Hill to draw attention to delays in processing emergency temporary visas for their extended relatives. When the program was announced on Jan. 9, immigration officials said the applications would be "expedited" but placed a cap on applications at 1,000 people.
No approvals yet
In an email to CTV News Wednesday, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) acknowledged that a not a single application has been fully approved.
IRCC says currently 996 applications have been accepted into processing and are being reviewed for eligibility. Miller said on Thursday morning that he was hesitant to further promote the program for fear it would lead to "false hope."
To leave Gaza, people must get their names on the list of the Rafah Gate authority. Canada can get approved names on the list, but does not have a say in who gets to cross over the gate.
Hamas officials control exit on the Gaza side, while Egyptian officials are responsible for entry in their country. Meanwhile, the Israelis have final say on who they will let cross.
Human rights groups say, the Israelis have not allowed teenage boys or men to cross even if they are foreign nationals because of concerns they have ties to Hamas.
Since Feb. 26, IRCC says 12 people who had temporary visa applications in process have crossed into Egypt without consular assistance. On Thursday morning, Miller said the people were able to get out at "great financial cost."
CTV News has spoken two families who said they were travelling to Egypt to take matters into their owns hands. They flew to Egypt with large sums of money and are willing to pay officials at Rafah gate to help get their relatives out.
