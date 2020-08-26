OTTAWA -- The federal government is sending “up to” an additional $2 billion in to provinces and territories for them to cover the extra costs of ensuring that students will be safe when the fall school year begins, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Wednesday.

“While every year is different, this September will be unlike any you’ve had to deal with before. Parents and staff are anxious about what the school year will hold. As a dad, and a former teacher, I get that,” Trudeau said.

With schools preparing to welcome back students and return to in-class learning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in March, parents across the country have been concerned about the level of infection control precautions school boards will have in place.

On Wednesday the prime minister made the announcement at a school in Toronto. The new funding is on top of the $19 billion “safe restart” plan, which is focused on helping provinces and territories reopen their societies safely.

The money is being flowed through a new “Safe Return to Class Fund,” and will be distributed based on the number of students in each region.

Trudeau told the premiers about the incoming funding on Tuesday, as it will be up to them to determine where best to spend it, with some facing questions about the adequacy of school ventilation systems and ensuring there is enough hand sanitizer and staff on hand to keep classrooms clean.

“Our children must be safe in the classroom. That’s non-negotiable. No parent should be losing sleep because they have to go back to work, but aren’t confident schools are properly prepared,” said Trudeau. “Once people know their kids are safe, they can get back to work with less worries.”

Given education is largely a matter of provincial jurisdiction, Trudeau emphasized that the decisions around school safety and how to best make sure that kids can be safe when they return to their classes, is up to the provinces.

The prime minister said that $112 million is also being sent to help schools in First Nations communities.

With just weeks left before students return to school, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh called on the federal government to flow this new funding as soon as possible, so that the required safety enhancements can be put in place in time for the first day back.

“There is a real need to see dollars that are tied to schools being safer, and specifically what the healthcare experts and what the school experts are saying: classroom sizes. We need smaller custom sizes, and so the dollars for provinces should be connected to this requirement that actually go towards making schools safer,” Singh said.

Among the concerns that parents have expressed to CTV News are the lack of smaller class sizes, making physical distancing a challenge in some places, and how schools plan to handle confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Many parents are having to weigh these worries against the challenge of keeping their children home and continuing distance learning while balancing their own work and personal responsibilities.

Last week, Trudeau was asked if he would be sending his children back to school in September, and he said he hadn’t yet decided. Trudeau’s three children attend public school in Ontario.

“Like so many parents, that’s something that we are in very active discussions on,” he said. “We are looking at what the school’s plans are. We’re looking at class sizes. We’re looking at how the kids are feeling about wearing masks.”

Citing the worry among many parents, Trudeau said at the time, that his government would do “whatever we can to help."

With files from CTV News’ Alexandra Mae Jones and Brooklyn Neustaeter