Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says the new version of Canada's Food Guide is 'not based on sound science,' will hurt the dairy industry, and would be reviewed if he becomes prime minister.

He made the remarks Wednesday,while speaking at the Dairy Farmers of Canada annual meeting in Saskatoon.

"Absolutely we're going to review that Canada's Food Guide," he said in response to a question from a B.C. dairy producer about his party's food policy.

In January, Canada's Food Guide was updated for the first time in more than a decade. The new version noticeably de-emphasizes dairy consumption, instead stating that water should be Canadians’ "beverage of choice."

Other changes include a decreased focus on meat and a recommendation that plant-based proteins be consumed more often. The guide is taught in schools and is widely used by health professionals.

Scheer accused the new guide of being "ideologically driven by people who have … a bias against certain types of healthy food products" while praising the research that Dairy Farmers of Canada has done to show that milk is healthy.

He told his audience that one of his sons was a picky eater as a young child, leaving him and his wife concerned that the boy would not receive calcium and other essential nutrients – until they introduced him to chocolate milk.

"I truly do believe that chocolate milk saved my son's life," he said.

The Conservative leader also vowed, to large applause, never to force food manufacturers to have front-of-package labelling on their products. Health Canada is proposing to require all foods that have high sodium, sugar and/or saturated fat content to include warning labels about those items on the customer-facing side of their packaging.

The agency has suggested that this could come into effect as soon as 2022, but Scheer said he would scrap it if a Conservative government is elected in October.

"I can make all those decisions myself. I don't need the government to come along and put a big red sticker on something just because somebody in an office thought that I shouldn't be eating that," he said.