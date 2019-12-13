OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has released the revamped mandate letters for each of his 37 cabinet ministers.

The public issuing of the mandate letters continues a practice started by Trudeau in 2015. These new marching orders come just under a month after the prime minister unveiled his expanded cabinet.

“It is more important than ever to unite around our shared purpose, as we build a stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient country. That is exactly what our team will do, finding common ground and delivering real, positive results for all Canadians,” Trudeau said in a statement announcing the letters’ release.

“These mandate letters outline our commitment to keep government open, transparent, and accountable, and to continue moving forward for Canadians from coast to coast to coast,” the prime minister said.

As was the case in 2015, each minister’s specific responsibilities are listed under an identical preamble for each member of cabinet, referencing their plan to build on the platform commitments they promised in the last Parliament. Trudeau also tells each of his ministers that they must be accountable for their leadership styles and ability to work across the aisle.

More to come...