TORONTO -- Jody Wilson-Raybould has not moved out of the office that was given to her when she was a cabinet minister, even though she is now an Independent MP.

Following each election, Parliament Hill offices are allocated in order based on party standing. Cabinet ministers and members of the party that formed government receive offices first, followed by the Official Opposition, and then the parties that came third, fourth, etc.

As an Independent MP, Wilson-Raybould would be last on the list to be allocated an office. She has been asked to move, but has yet to do so.

Wilson-Raybould told CTV News that she does not see a reason to move, even though her ministerial suite would presumably stand a reasonable chance of being given to a Liberal.

“The office is an average sized MP office - not a palace,” she said, adding that “as of yesterday afternoon I was still working with House Admin to find [a] solution.”

Heather Bradley, a spokesperson for the House of Commons Speaker’s office, said that the process of office allocation is still ongoing, and that “some MPs are still waiting for their move.”

When she was a member of the federal Liberal party, Wilson-Raybould served as the Minister of Justice from 2015 to January of 2019, and then the Minister of Veterans Affairs of Canada until her resignation in February of 2019 amid the SNC-Lavalin scandal.

She was elected as an Independent candidate in the October election for the riding of Vancouver-Granville in British Columbia.

