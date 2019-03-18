OTTAWA – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that former Liberal minister and deputy prime minister Anne McLellan has been appointed as a “special” adviser to examine some of the machinery of government issues at the heart of the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

“Canadians expect and deserve to have faith in their institutions and the people who serve within them. The events of the last few weeks have raised important questions,” Trudeau said in a statement that was sent as he rose in the House to announce the new probe.

This latest development in the still-simmering SNC-Lavalin scandal came at the beginning of the first question period that Trudeau has been present for since Jody Wilson-Raybould testified before the House Justice Committee that she faced high-level “veiled threats” and political interference in the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin when she was justice minister and attorney general.

McLellan is being asked to look into the practice that for years has seen the justice minister and attorney general roles being held by the same person. This move was promised by Trudeau during his early March press conference in which he acknowledged that he could have acted differently as events around SNC-Lavalin unfolded, but stopped short of apologizing.

Central to the scandal was Wilson-Raybould holding both titles at the time she alleges she faced this pressure to interfere, because of a principle that asserts that an attorney general is able to consult cabinet colleagues but cannot be directed or considerably pushed towards making a decision related to a prosecution.

McLellan “will consider whether machinery of government or legislative changes may or may not be recommended,” the statement said.

McLellan, who once was justice minister and attorney general, will provide her recommendations to Trudeau by the end of June.

“Recently questions have been raised about the joint roles… and about the rules and norms which should govern the relationship between the justice minister and attorney general, other ministers, public servants and political staff. I believe that it is timely and appropriate to examine these questions. I look forward to providing my advice to the Prime Minister,” McClellan said in the statement announcing her appointment.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer was quick to criticize the move.

“Liberals will investigate Liberals… unbelievable Mr. Speaker,” he said.