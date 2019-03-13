Liberal MPs have delayed debate on a motion to bring former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould back before the House of Commons Justice Committee.

The decision means that there are no answers yet as to whether she will be allowed to appear before the committee once again to give additional details about meetings relating to the prosecution of Quebec engineering giant SNC-Lavalin.

The debate will take place behind closed doors on March 19, the day the federal budget is set to be released.

The request to bring Wilson-Raybould back before committee came from opposition MPs, who argued that she must be given the opportunity to speak again because of the inconsistencies between Wilson-Raybould's testimony and the subsequent testimonies from the prime minister’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts and Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Wernick.

In her Feb. 27 committee appearance, Wilson-Raybould claimed she was subjected to “consistent and sustained” efforts to pressure her into seeking a remediation agreement deal with SNC-Lavalin. The firm has been slapped with corruption charges in response to its dealings with contracts in Libya.

Conservative MPs have previously said a Liberal refusal to allow Wilson-Raybould to appear before the committee would be tantamount to an effort to "cover up" the issue.

