

Rachel Gilmore, Power Play producer





The first stone has been cast in what is expected to be a tense First Ministers’ Meeting on Friday, with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe expressing frustration that energy industry issues have been left off the agenda.



“As proposed, the meeting agenda does not include any discussion on the crisis facing the energy industry and the price differential that is crippling the Alberta, Saskatchewan and Canadian economies,” reads a letter from the two premiers, addressed to Prime Minister Trudeau.

“We request that Energy Market Access and the Economic Impacts of the Price Differential be added as an agenda item for discussion this week.”

A release on the prime minister’s website details some of the subjects on the agenda for the First Ministers Meeting, which will gather all of Canada’s premiers in Montreal on Friday. Expected topics include the new version of NAFTA, trade between provinces and territories, and a push for increased interconnectedness in the Canadian economy.

The meeting will also include Indigenous leaders.

Oil prices have been making headlines after Canadian crude dropped as low as US$14 a barrel earlier in November. Notley recently announced that her province will cap oil production starting in January, in order to reduce the glut that experts say depressed prices. Her province also plans to purchase rail cars – but the federal government hasn’t responded to requests that it help fund the purchase.

The perceived federal inaction has been a source of frustration for Albertans.

"I would like to see them quit talking so much and come up with some action on this," said Alberta Energy Minister Margaret McCuaig-Boyd on Monday’s episode of CTV Power Play.



While the government isn’t helping with the rail car purchase and had no new funds for oil and gas in its fall fiscal update, Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi did reveal on Friday that he had asked the National Energy Board to evaluate whether Canada’s pipelines are being used to their full capacity.

When pressed for the timeline of that study, he said the NEB will report back to him “as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, tensions are boiling over in Alberta. Federal ministers visiting the province in recent weeks have been greeted by pro-pipeline protestors at every turn.



The leader of the Opposition UCP in the province, Jason Kenney, said the feeling of alienation shouldn’t be understated.

“This is a real threat. I’m talking to buttoned-down, experienced, old hands in the energy sector. They’ve seen ups and downs – they’ve never seen anything like this before,” he told CTV’s Power Play on Nov. 28.

