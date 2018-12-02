

CTVNews.ca Staff





Alberta’s premier announced on Sunday that the province will temporarily cut its oil production in an attempt to shore up prices and reverse a historic price gap that has seen Alberta crude sell for significantly less than the world price.

Premier Rachel Notley said the province will mandate a temporary oil production cut of 325,000 barrels of oil per day, or 8.7 per cent, starting in January 2019. She added that the reduction will be subject to a monthly evaluation and that the curtailment amount will decrease over the year.

“In Alberta, we believe that markets are the best way to set prices,” Notley said. “But when markets aren’t working, when companies are forced to sell our resources for pennies on the dollar, then we have a responsibility to act, to defend our province and to defend our resources.”

Notley said that she expects the cuts to remain in place until the 35 million barrels of oil currently sitting in storage because of what she describes as “unsustainable” transportation bottlenecks are shipped to market.

She said the oil price crisis is costing Canada an estimated $80 million a day.

“We are essentially giving away our oil for free,” she said, adding later that the unprecedented price gap is not just an Alberta problem, but one that affects “the economic wellbeing of our country.”

Western Canada Select, Canadian crude, was trading at $15.45 a barrel at the end of the trading day on Friday, marking a sharp gap with the North American benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, which was trading at $52.86 a barrel.

The measure is expected to narrow the price differential by at least $4 per barrel and add an estimated $1.1 billion to government coffers in 2019-2020.

Notley’s announcement comes on the heels of a raft of other measures that the province has taken to address the crisis in its energy industry.

In recent weeks, the province appointed three envoys to study potential solutions to the crisis and said it would be buying thousands of rail tankers and up to 80 locomotives to get its product flowing, but those measures are not expected to be in place until late 2019.

Notley said building new pipelines would be a long-term solution, but quicker action is needed – either by letting the market sort itself out or by the government stepping in and cutting production.

According to Notley, the industry is split on which option should be chosen.

Both the Imperial and Husky companies have been vocal about their opposition to a government-mandated curtailment, while Cenovus Energy has been calling on Notley’s government to cap production levels in the short-term.

“It is one of the toughest decisions we will make as a province, but I promise you this: your jobs, your kids, and your futures will remain our absolute focus,” Notely wrote this weekend in an op-ed in a number of Albertan newspapers.

Canada has the world’s third-largest oil reserves, with the vast majority of Alberta’s oil exports going to the United States.

Jason Kenney, the leader of the Alberta United Conservative Party, said in a press conference on Sunday that while his party believes in “free markets,” he supports Notley’s cuts.

“Today’s decision was a necessary one,” he said, but added that he thought the announcement should have been made earlier.

Andrew Scheer, the leader of the federal Conservatives, said in a statement that Notley’s “drastic and extraordinary announcement this evening lies squarely at the feet of Justin Trudeau.”

He blamed the prime minister for implementing a carbon tax and failing to secure an extension of the Trans Mountain pipeline, which would move crude oil from Alberta to the Pacific Coast and then onto tankers bound for Asia.

In August, a federal appeals court blocked regulatory approval of the Trans Mountain project, arguing in its unanimous decision that the government failed to meaningfully consult with Indigenous peoples along the pipeline’s route and relied on a study that did not fully consider the impact increased oil-tanker traffic would have on the environment.

Asked about the issue on CTV’s Question Period before Notley’s announcement, federal Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains said the government was attempting to help the oil industry by looking for ways to help diversify the market for Alberta oil and by purchasing the Trans Mountain pipeline.

“We’re taking every possible tool that we have in our toolbox to bring in more investments,” he said.

One oil market analyst told CTV Edmonton that the province seemed to be “making the best out of a bad situation” and had no true winning moves.

“It is a crisis,” Kevin Birn said.

“Mandatory curtailment is not the good solution, but it may be the only one available to the government.”