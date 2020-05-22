OTTAWA -- The New Democratic Party of Canada has filed an application to receive the 75 per cent federal wage subsidy program, CTV News has confirmed.

Seeing political donations dry up during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the party is looking to the federal aid program to allow them to keep paying their employees’ salaries.

The party has 17 full-time unionized staff and more than a dozen other employees who work on a part-time basis. Over March and April, donations to the NDP dropped and the party is expecting the same to be the case for May.

The subsidy—implemented to incentivize companies and non-profits to keep staff on the payroll or bring back those who were laid off—is on the first $58,700 of an employee’s salary, providing up to $847 a week per employee.

To date the federal government has received and approved 215,661 applications for the subsidy, and has doled out $5.7 billion through the program.

Last week Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the government would be extending the massive federal assistance program through to the end of August.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was one of the early voices calling for the wage subsidy to be increased to 75 per cent, after the government first proposed to help cover 10 per cent of eligible employees’ wages.

While the party experienced an uptick in donations during the fall federal election campaign, the NDP raised just $8 million in 2019, putting them far behind the Conservatives’ $30.8 million raised, the Liberals’ $21 million, and just ahead of the $6.5 million the Green Party received in donations.

