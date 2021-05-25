OTTAWA -- The Bloc Quebecois found support from parliamentarians across the aisle Tuesday for their motion to denounce a pandemic election and agree that the government has a responsibility to prevent it from happening.

All MPs that voted, with the exception of Independent MP Derek Sloan, agreed holding an election during the pandemic would be “irresponsible.”

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reinforced that his focus remains centred on supporting Canadians through the pandemic and the government has no intention of triggering an election before it's over.

“I made a promise from the very beginning we would have Canadians’ backs, no matter what it took for as long as it took to get through the pandemic and that has worked and, by and large, other parties have supported that. We have seen however that we need to continue to have a well-functioning Parliament so that we can continue to get support out to Canadians,” he said.

“Nobody wants an election before the end of this pandemic.”

The motion also asked that the House remind the government of COVID-19’s devastating toll over the last year, during which it has taken the lives of more than 25,000 Canadians.

All Liberals who were present for the vote were in favour, including Trudeau.