OTTAWA -- Canadian documentary filmmaker and climate activist Avi Lewis announced Monday that he will run as a federal candidate in the B.C. riding of West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky Country.

His run for the New Democratic Party will mark the third generation of Lewis’ to have entered politics. His grandfather David led the same party federally, and his father Stephen led the NDP at the provincial level in Ontario.

His father is also highly regarded for his work battling the AIDS pandemic. In 2001, he was named the UN’s special envoy for HIV/AIDS in Africa. Two years later the Stephen Lewis Foundation was formed to support community-based organizations in African countries hit hard by the disease.

Avi Lewis started his career as a local news reporter in Toronto in 1990, and later launched a documentary show on Al Jazeera English called Fault Lines. He made several successful documentary films in the early 2000s. Since then, he co-founded The Leap – a climate movement with a mission “to advance a radically hopeful vision for how we can address climate change by building a more just world, while building movement power and popular support to transform it into a lived reality.”

It will close its doors this summer citing financial strains without charitable status in Canada, pandemic uncertainties, and the departure of Lewis and its executive director, Katie McKenna.

Currently the West Vancouver—Sunshine Coast—Sea to Sky seat is held by Liberal MP Patrick Weiler, who beat out NDP candidate Judith Wilson in the 2019 election.

Lewis tweeted out the news on Monday, stating “Friends, I'm announcing that I'm seeking the NDP nomination for West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country. We're in a unique moment with the opportunity to fix the overlapping crises we face but only if we do it together, for the many, not the few…”

“We face the connected crises of climate emergency, pandemic, inequality, and racism. We need bold solutions-- and it's clear that the people in power have none to offer...But we do. We have bold solutions, we just need the power. So, if like me you believe that we need a Just Recovery from COVID-19, a #GreenNewDeal for all, and not just reconciliation but decolonization and land back, then join us."