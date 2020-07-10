OTTAWA -- Finance Minister Bill Morneau did not recuse himself from the federal cabinet decision to grant WE Charity a contract to deliver a now-halted $900 million COVID-19 student grant program, despite his two daughters having connections to the organization.

In a statement to CTV News, Morneau’s office said that there is “absolutely no link” between his daughters’ involvements with the charity and “any work that WE does with the Government of Canada.”

The statement confirmed what website Canadaland first reported: that the finance minister’s daughter Clare has spoken at WE events, and his daughter Grace is currently employed by WE Charity.

“Clare has spoken at WE events, as well as many other public events, in the context of the release of her book on young refugee girls. She has never been compensated for that work,” said Maeva Proteau, press secretary for Morneau.

As well, Morneau’s daughter Grace is a “contractual employee of WE in an administrative role in the travel department,” a job she has had since 2019 following her internship, according to Morneau’s office.

“She got this position on her own merits. There is absolutely no link between her employment and any work that WE does with the Government of Canada,” Proteau said.

Proteau confirmed that Morneau did not recuse himself from the discussions about the decision to offload the program meant to administer grants to students and new graduates for their volunteer work this summer.

With the program halted, thousands of students are now in limbo without summer jobs and, for now, no chance for volunteer grants to help cover costs like fall tuition. The grant to post-secondary students and recent graduates was set to provide payments that amount to less than minimum wage for volunteering in pandemic-related programs, depending on the number of hours worked. For every 100 hours spent, a student would receive $1,000.

“The recommendation to have WE administer the program came from the public service,” Morneau’s office said.

With an ethics commissioner investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s ties to WE Charity and his decision to not recuse himself from the contract discussions, the Conservatives are now calling for an RCMP probe, and for a full accounting of what all cabinet ministers knew about the extent of the Trudeau family’s connections to the charities. Trudeau’s wife, mother and brother were paid a range of amounts to speak at WE events over the years.