OTTAWA -- The federal Conservatives are calling for an RCMP investigation into the revelations that members of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s family were paid a total of nearly $300,000 over the last four years to speak at WE Charity events, the organization that was granted a $900 million contract to deliver a now-halted COVID-19 student grant program.

“That revelation raises need for the police to take a look at it,” Conservative MP and ethics critic Michael Barrett said during a press conference on Friday.

The Conservatives are suggesting there could be criminal implications, but they aren’t sure and want police to investigate. The party said it plans to send a letter to the RCMP today, asking them to determine whether the matter runs afoul of the Criminal Code section on government fraud.

“On the question of if it is criminal, that's for the RCMP to decide,” said Barrett.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has called on the prime minister to "step aside" until the completion of the ethics commissioner investigation that is already underway, though the Conservatives are stopping short of demanding the same.

Barrett said he wants to wait and see whether a criminal investigation is launched.

“We're not looking to bring down the government on this issue. We're looking to get the truth,” he said.

The Conservatives are calling for all documents related to the contract to be made public, and already MPs have taken steps to dig into the issue using the parliamentary tools available to them, launching two separate studies into the sole-sourced contract with the intent, in part, of calling cabinet ministers to testify.

On Thursday, WE Charity revealed that Trudeau's mother, Margaret Trudeau, spoke at approximately 28 events and was paid $250,000 in speaking honorariums between 2016 and 2020. The prime minister’s brother, Alexandre Trudeau, spoke at eight events from 2017 to 2018 and was paid a total of approximately $32,000.

More than $60,000 of that money, which WE Charity said is usually administered by corporate sponsors, was paid directly to Margaret Trudeau by the charity as the result of what WE Charity referred to as an "error" in billing and payment that was discovered through an “internal review.”

In addition to this, Trudeau's wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau — who is an ambassador with the organization and hosts a mental health podcast under its name — received a "one-time speaking honorarium" of $1,400 for participating in a youth event in 2012, before Trudeau became leader of the Liberal Party.

The organization said all her other time spent participating in WE events and hosting a podcast series for the charity was "donated."

WE Charity said neither they nor ME to WE Social Enterprise have ever paid Justin Trudeau — who has spoken at a number of WE events — for any speeches or other matters.

In an emailed statement sent Thursday, Chantal Gagnon, a spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, said Trudeau's relatives "engage with a variety of organizations and support many personal causes on their own accord."

ETHICS PROBE UNDERWAY

Trudeau is now subject to the third federal ethics commissioner investigation since he became prime minister. This time, it is investigating potential conflict of interest over his government's now-cancelled decision to have WE Charity manage a $900-million federal program to set up placements and administer grants to students and new graduates for their volunteer work this summer.

"The Canada Student Service Grant program is about giving young people opportunities to contribute to their communities, not about benefits to anyone else," said the PMO in Thursday’s statement.

With the program halted, thousands of students are now in limbo without summer jobs and, for now, no chance for volunteer grants to help cover costs like fall tuition.

While the charity backed out of the management of the program following days of controversy, Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion said, when confirming the probe, that the Conservatives’ request for an investigation "satisfies the requirements" laid out in the Conflict of Interest Act.

The Conservatives have alleged that Trudeau violated a provision in the Act that "prohibits public office holders from making any decision or participating in the making of a decision that furthers their private interests or improperly furthers the private interests of another person."

Opposition parties have said that Trudeau had a duty to recuse himself from any discussion or decision relating to the WE Charity, given the prime minister's close ties to the organization and his wife’s involvement, and that Trudeau violated the Act when he announced that WE Charity would administer the Canada Student Service Grant.

Trudeau confirmed on Wednesday that he did not recuse himself from the cabinet discussion on outsourcing the large government program. Asked why, Trudeau said he has “long worked on youth issues” before getting into politics.

He has previously said that the public service told his government that the WE Charity organization was the only group capable of administering the student program.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Gilmore and Mackenzie Gray