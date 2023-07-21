Ministers' embrace of Rwanda's Kagame undermines democratic values: governance prof

A professor who studies how countries relate with authoritarian states says Canada has missed the mark in making a warm embrace of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Kagame walks along Downing Street to a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vadim Ghirda A professor who studies how countries relate with authoritarian states says Canada has missed the mark in making a warm embrace of Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Kagame walks along Downing Street to a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in London, Thursday, May 4, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Vadim Ghirda

MORE POLITICS NEWS

IN DEPTH

Opinion

opinion

opinion | Don Martin: The stunning fall of the once-promising Marco Mendicino

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is a bright former federal prosecutor, who was destined to be a star in Justin Trudeau's cabinet. But in an opinion column on CTVNews.ca, Don Martin argues Mendicino has taken a stunning fall from grace, stumbling badly on important issues just 18 months into the job.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social