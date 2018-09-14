OTTAWA -- Maxime Bernier has debuted the People's Party of Canada, the federal political party the former Tory MP is leading, with a promise to put "Canadian people first."

Bernier—who is keeping his seat in the House of Commons— launched his new party, party logo, and headquarters in Gatineau, Que. In French the party is called "Parti Populaire," and the acronym is PPC.

"Why this name? Because it is time that the government put Canadian people first when they make decisions and policies. It is time to put the power back into people’s hands," Bernier told reporters at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa Friday morning.

In August, the once-Conservative Party leadership hopeful defected from the party to form his own more populist, libertarian version.

Among his political positions: supply management should go; "more diversity" is bad for Canada; and that the case for spending on foreign aid is "extremely weak."

Friday, Bernier said his party’s values will include pushing for a smaller and less meddling government; championing individual freedoms; and decries the corporate and lobby interests that he says hold too much power in federal politics.

He said that the "old parties" are not speaking for Canadian, and decried political correctness.

His decision to form his own party came after ongoing tension between him and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, who Bernier has slammed as a "more moderate" version of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Leading up to the announcement, Bernier has been using social media to reach out to his "Mad Max" supporters across the country, asking them to share what riding they are in and communicate with each other about building up and organizing teams in ridings throughout Canada.

Bernier said he’s received thousands of messages from supporters who want "a real choice in October 2019" and that he’s been in touch with hundreds of people who want to volunteer or run as candidates. He said his party intends to have 338 candidates running in October 2019.

He also said that while it will take weeks more before the party is registered with Elections Canada, he’s received $140,000 in donations.