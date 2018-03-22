OTTAWA – After some concern the vote would be close, senators have passed the Liberal government’s marijuana legalization bill at second reading by a vote of 44 to 29.

The legislation, Bill C-45, will now advance to the committee study stage in the Senate.

There was some nervousness earlier that there were enough dissenting senators to kill the legislation by voting it down. This would have been an extremely rare move for senators to make and would have forced the government to try to pass a new version of the bill through all the legislative stages again.

The vote was scheduled for today, as part of the Senate’s agreed-upon timetable for studying the major government policy.

In February, senators agreed to call the second reading vote on or before March 22. Then it would advance to committee stage with the final vote happening on or before June 7. This move pushed back the government's desired timetable for pot to be legal, initially expected for July 2018.

The bill has been before the Senate since November 2017.

Now, Bill C-45 will be sent to the Senate Social Affairs, Science and Technology Committee. The bill is also getting supplementary scrutiny from four other committees: the Aboriginal Peoples Committee; the Legal and Constitutional Affairs committee; the National Security and Defence Committee; and the Foreign Affairs and International Trade Committee.

Senators from all sides have vocalized concerns over aspects of the bill, from health and youth access concerns, to policing and legal worries. These issues are likely to get hashed out during the committee phase as senators determine if, or how, they’d like to amend the legislation.

More to come…