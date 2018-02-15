

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- Governments and producers preparing for the legalization of recreational marijuana this summer now have some certainty about when retail sales will actually begin -- not before August at the earliest.

The Canadian Press has learned that senators have struck a deal to hold a final vote on June 7 on the legislation that will usher in the legal cannabis regime.

Assuming Bill C-45 is passed by the Senate, royal assent would then follow immediately.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor has said provincial and territorial governments will need eight to 12 weeks following royal assent to prepare for retail sales.

That would mean legal pot won't be available for purchase until at least early August, and possibly not until early September.

The Trudeau government had been aiming for legalization in July.