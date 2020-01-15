OTTAWA -- The three major federal political parties are being looked into by Canada’s competition regulator over their largely unregulated harvesting and use of Canadians’ personal information.

In response to a complaint filed by the Centre for Digital Rights, the Competition Bureau of Canada has “commenced an inquiry” into what the digital rights group describes as “big data mass surveillance and harvesting techniques,” and “large scale misuse of big data and targeted digital advertising” conducted by the parties.

The Centre was informed just days after the October federal election that an investigation had been launched. The Competition Bureau is the law enforcement agency that administers the Competition Act.

According to a copy of a letter from Deputy Commissioner Josephine Palumbo provided to CTV News by the Centre, the conduct of the Liberal, Conservative and New Democratic parties are all being reviewed.

Founded by former BlackBerry CEO Jim Balsillie, the Centre sent this submission as one of five different formal complaints about political parties’ access and use of this information in light of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The others were sent to the federal privacy commissioner, the information and privacy commissioner of B.C., the CRTC, and the federal elections commissioner. The submissions remain under review but no other probes have been launched.

In its official complaint to the Competition Bureau the Centre called for “The deceptive representations of Facebook and each of the Federal Political Parties involving the collection, use and disclosure of Canadians' personal information,” arguing that these practices “undermine the trust of Canadian consumers in the marketplace of goods, services and ideas.”

The fall federal election drew renewed attention to the almost unfettered and unregulated access federal political parties have to Canadian’s data. As part of a series of elections law changes in the last Parliament, the Liberals required political parties to post their privacy policies online, but stopped short of subjecting parties to tougher privacy rules and oversight for the information they harvest from the electorate, despite calls to do so.

In its complaint the Centre alleges that these parties’ privacy policies are “false or misleading” because they do not fully divulge the scope and range of personal information collected, or how it is used to “develop voter profiles and deploy targeted digital advertising for the purpose of influencing Canadians' voting behaviour.”

More to come.