OTTAWA -- NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's office is apologizing after a staffer improperly used information from Election Canada's voter list to send Christmas cards to people's home addresses.

"This was an unintentional thing that happened that should not have happened," said Singh’s spokesperson George Soule. "We are sorry."

According to the NDP the staff member was putting together the list of recipients for holiday cards and in instances where a person's name did not have an address listed, the employee pulled the information from the party's database which is primarily built on information received from Elections Canada.

"That list has now been destroyed," Soule said. It remains unclear how many people on the Christmas mailing list had their private information accessed in this process, though it includes journalists who received these cards at their home addresses rather than to their offices, where it is common for MPs to send holiday cards.

The NDP is now reviewing its mailing policies and reminding staff about accessing voter information, "to ensure that this does not happen again."

Soule said the party has been in contact with Elections Canada and the Commissioner of Canada Elections' office, who is responsible for investigating potential violations and enforcing the Canada Elections Act.

CTVNews.ca has reached out to the commissioner's office for comment as to whether or not this would constitute a breach of federal elections law.

The law prohibits unauthorized use of personal information contained in the list of electors, though members of Parliament are permitted under certain parameters to use the information to communicate with electors.