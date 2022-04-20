Law combating modern slavery and child labour a priority, minister says
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says the Liberal government is planning legislation to make Canadian companies ensure that they are not using slave labour or exploiting child workers overseas.
In an interview, O’Regan said he is preparing a "comprehensive" bill that would require Canadian firms and government departments to scrutinize supply chains with the aim of protecting workers.
There is widespread support in Parliament, including among Liberal and New Democrat MPs, for such a law, he said.
The bill would make Canadian firms do due diligence to make sure none of their products or components are made in sweatshops that employ children or force people to work excessive hours for paltry pay.
O'Regan said the issue is a matter of "urgency," and he is looking at how to frame the legislation most effectively.
“There are two things that we are looking at: There should be some transparency requirements for business to report on supply chains. The other is more due diligence, demanding that they check."
The minister is closely examining the texts of four private members bills now before Parliament with similar aims. They include a bill originally introduced by Liberal MP John McKay that is now being shepherded by his colleague Marcus Powlowski.
The NDP has introduced two similar bills, and a private member's bill from Sen. Julie Miville-Dechene combating forced labour is currently progressing through Parliament.
O'Regan said he has not decided whether to introduce a stand-alone government bill or to adapt one of the existing efforts.
“We have four private members' bills. It’s an embarrassment of riches," he said. "So we have to take a close look at all of them."
McKay said he would be open to the government adopting or modifying the text of his bill.
O'Regan said there is backing within all parties for a law cleaning up supply chains.
“Members around the House are seized with the issue and I am very happy about that,” he added. "It is something that our caucus is really quite taken with."
The planned law, which follows a government consultation, would make sure that Canadian businesses operating abroad look at how their goods are produced and do not contribute to human rights abuses.
O’Regan was asked by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take the lead on the file upon being appointed labour minister after the summer election.
A report by the House of Commons international human rights subcommittee called on the government to incentivize businesses to thoroughly monitor their supply chains for the use of child and forced labour.
The report said that in 2016, 4.3 million children were involved in forced labour, a figure the International Labour Organization warned was an underestimate.
The committee report warned that child labour most often occurs at the lowest tiers of the supply chain out of the sight of buyers, inspectors and consumers. In South and Southeast Asia children have been found making clothes, fishing and processing seafood.
The report found child labour interferes with young peoples' education and can involve work in hazardous conditions, including with toxic substances or at extreme temperatures.
It can also include confinement at work sites and indentured labour, where whole families are forced to work to repay debts.
Rocio Domingo Ramos, business and human rights policy and research officer at Anti-Slavery International, said Canada is lagging behind countries such as Britain, France, Germany and Norway, which have already introduced laws making companies ensure their products are not made using forced labour.
The group has seen the emergence of laws that would not only prevent exploitation but "crucially, enable victims of these abuses to access justice,” she said.
In 2020, the Canadian government prohibited importation of goods produced by forced labour under the customs tariff.
The new law is expected to require Canadian companies and federal departments to report each year on measures taken to prevent and reduce the risk that forced labour or child labour is used by them or in their supply chains.
It would also likely include an inspection regime and give the minister power to demand evidence.
In February, a group of parliamentarians and former parliamentarians wrote to Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland calling for the introduction of a modern slavery act that could regulate pension-fund investments.
That followed a report by Hong Kong Watch alleging that a number of pension funds have investments in firms involved in China's Xinjiang region, where the Uyghur people have been detained in camps.
New Democrat MP Peter Julian, who introduced one of the private bills, said a government law is “long past overdue.”
“The reality is that if Canadians knew what some Canadian corporations are doing abroad they would be absolutely appalled at their systematic violation of human rights."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2022.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Liberals' deal with NDP will keep Trudeau minority in power for 3 more years
The federal Liberals and New Democrats have finalized an agreement that, if maintained, would keep Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government in power until June 2025, in exchange for progress on longstanding NDP priorities. Trudeau announced Tuesday morning that the confidence-and-supply agreement has been brokered, and is effective immediately.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the names to figure out who is who on Canada's growing sanctions list.
'Please, close the sky': says Ukraine President Zelensky in address to Canada's Parliament
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made direct pleas to Canada to further assist his country in its fight against the ongoing Russian attacks during his straightforward and emotional address to Parliament on Tuesday. Appearing virtually, donning an army green sweater, Zelensky implored members of the House and Senate as well as the top officials and special guests present to witness his remarks for further urgent assistance.
Trudeau makes history, invokes Emergencies Act to address trucker protests
For the first time in Canadian history, the federal government is enacting the Emergencies Act to bring the ongoing trucker convoy protests and blockades to an end.
Opinion
OPINION | Don Martin: The personal antipathy between Charest and Poilievre is damaging the Conservatives beyond repair
The sorry state of the race to become Canada’s Official Opposition Leader, traditionally a launch pad to the prime minister’s title, is antagonistically personal to a level I’ve never seen before, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau's emissions plan fits a pattern of inconsistency and delusion
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau runs a government that excels at being predictably inconsistent, transparently delusional, occasionally devious and excessively obsessed with the latest shiny object, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The result of the Liberal majority rule agreement: Justin won. Jagmeet 0.
The not-quite-a-coalition deal is, first and foremost, a smart power preservation move by Prime Minister Trudeau, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: The tragic, but necessary, rejection of Zelensky's big ask from Canada
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was banned from entering Russia by its foreign office even while he glowingly introduced Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, must now find ways to act on what will become an even louder crescendo from Canadians demanding he deliver more help on the ground, if not the air, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nuclear risk 'nightmare': Details of Russia's takeover of Chornobyl
Chornobyl nuclear power plant workers were held at gunpoint and had to work for more than a month straight with little food or sleep. Scientists and officials watched in disbelief from afar at some of the activity of Russian forces around the damaged reactor.
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
Ontario to allow new home sales tactic that would change the bidding process
The Ontario government is introducing new real estate regulations that would allow home sellers to share bids on their property and disclose the details of competing offers.
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
Russia hits eastern Ukrainian cities as it pours more troops into war
Russia hurled its military might against Ukrainian cities and towns and poured more troops into the war, seeking to slice the country in two in a potentially pivotal battle for control of the eastern industrial heartland of coal mines and factories.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes to its service that it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
Uber Canada to drop mask mandate for drivers and passengers
Uber Canada will no longer require its drivers and passengers to wear masks while using their service as of April 22.
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
Canada
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Pat King charged with perjury, obstruction of justice
Ottawa convoy protest organizer Pat King is now facing perjury and obstruction of justice charges related to testimony he gave at his bail review hearing last week.
-
Woman shoved onto Toronto subway tracks speaks out as video emerges of disturbing incident
The 39-year-old woman who was shoved onto Toronto subway tracks said she felt like she was going to die and doesn't understand why she was pushed.
-
Muslim space at University of Guelph allegedly desecrated during campus event
A University of Guelph student association is apologizing after basins used by Muslim students to cleanse themselves before prayer were allegedly urinated in during an event on campus.
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
-
Butterflies in Spirit: Dancing for missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls
A dance troupe in Vancouver is raising awareness of missing, murdered Indigenous women and girls with emotional performances.
-
Nearly half of Canadians say religion contributes both good and bad to society: survey
Nearly half of Canadians believe the presence of religion in Canada contributes both good and bad in equal parts, according to a new survey by the Angus Reid Institute.
World
-
Ukraine updates: Evacuations out of Mariupol to resume
What's happening in Ukraine on Wednesday: Ukraine says its evacuation efforts to bring some civilians out of the war-torn port city of Mariupol will resume Wednesday.
-
Sarah Palin says serving in U.S. Congress 'would be all about Alaska'
In the nearly 14 years since she burst onto the national political scene, former Alaska governor Sarah Palin has appeared on reality television programs, written books, spent time as a Fox News contributor, formed a political action committee in her name and been a rumored White House contender. Now, the first Republican female vice-presidential nominee is vying for what could be considered a less glamorous role: a member of U.S. Congress
-
China will look to learn from Russia's failures in Ukraine, experts say
With its ground troops forced to pull back in Ukraine and regroup, and its Black Sea flagship sunk, Russia's military failings are mounting. No country is paying closer attention than China to how a smaller and outgunned force has badly bloodied what was thought to be one of the world's most powerful armies.
-
Over 500 Rohingya flee Malaysian detention, 6 die on highway
More than 500 Rohingya refugees escaped from detention in Malaysia early Wednesday following a protest but most have been rearrested, immigration officials said.
-
Cyberattack hits Costa Rica ministry, government has to disable services
Costa Rica confirmed on Tuesday that the computer systems of the finance ministry remained disabled after a cyberattack on official platforms the previous day.
-
Putin gives honourary title to Russian brigade accused of war crimes in Bucha
A brigade accused of committing war crimes in the Ukrainian town of Bucha has been awarded an honourary title by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Politics
-
Canada sanctions Putin's daughters, sending Ukraine 'heavy artillery'
Canada is sanctioning Russian President Vladimir Putin's two adult daughters, as part of a fresh round of punitive measures aimed at more than two dozen 'close associates' of Putin, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. And, responding to a request from Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau said Canada will be sending more 'heavy artillery' to Ukraine.
-
No plans to change masking policy on planes, trains in Canada as U.S. drops mandate: Alghabra
Canada's Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says masking guidelines while travelling still apply, as the U.S. moves to drop its national mandate.
-
Law combating modern slavery and child labour a priority, minister says
Labour Minister Seamus O'Regan says the Liberal government is planning legislation to make Canadian companies ensure that they are not using slave labour or exploiting child workers overseas.
Health
-
Traffic noise linked to higher risk of heart attack, study says
People who live in neighbourhoods with constant traffic noise are at higher risk of hospitalization for heart attacks compared with those who live in quieter areas, according to a recently published population-based study out of Rutgers University.
-
Moderna announces step toward updating COVID shots for fall
Moderna hopes to offer updated COVID-19 boosters in the fall that combine its original vaccine with protection against the Omicron variant. On Tuesday, it reported a preliminary hint that such an approach might work.
-
Patients at greater risk of dementia after COVID-19 pneumonia, study finds
Patients hospitalized with COVID-19 pneumonia have a higher risk of being diagnosed with dementia compared to those with other types of pneumonias, according to a new study from the University of Missouri.
Sci-Tech
-
Jupiter's moon Europa may have a habitable ice shell
On Jupiter's moon Europa, a saltwater ocean exists deep beneath a thick ice shell. Now, a surprising connection between the ice shell and the Greenland ice sheet on Earth has provided new insight: Europa's ocean may be habitable, according to a new study.
-
Japan researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance salty taste
Japanese researchers have developed computerized chopsticks that enhance salty tastes, potentially helping those who need to reduce sodium in their diets.
-
Western University’s all-sky camera network captures large fireball near Lake Simcoe
The region might be currently under a winter weather travel advisory, but late last night, there was a fireball that lit up the sky north of Toronto.
Entertainment
-
Kardashians conspired to end Blac Chyna reality show, lawyer says
Kris Jenner falsely accused Blac Chyna of physically abusing Jenner's son Rob Kardashian in a broader effort to force the couple's reality show 'Rob & Chyna' to be cancelled, Chyna's lawyer said Tuesday during opening statements in a Los Angeles trial.
-
The axe from 'The Shining' is now on sale for almost $74,000
The prop axe used in some of 'The Shining’s' scariest scenes in 1980 and is now up for sale at U.K.-based Paul Fraser’s Collectibles for $73,823.
-
'Jeopardy!' champion Mattea Roach wins 11th consecutive match Tuesday
Nova Scotia's Mattea Roach won her 11th consecutive match on 'Jeopardy!' Tuesday night, bringing her total winnings to US$244,882.
Business
-
Netflix eyes password sharing crackdown, and bringing in ads
An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes to its service that it has long resisted: Minimizing password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.
-
March inflation report to be released as price pressures build
Statistics Canada will say this morning how quickly prices increased in March, just one month after the rising cost of gasoline and groceries pushed the annual inflation rate to its fastest pace in more than 30 years.
-
Japan formally revokes Russia's 'most favoured nation' status
Japan formally revoked Russia's 'most favoured nation' trade status Wednesday over its invasion of Ukraine, as Tokyo steps up sanctions amid revelations of the Russian military's apparent atrocities against civilians.
Lifestyle
-
sponsored
sponsored | Swapping skates leads to new Olympic journey for former hockey star
From a complete unknown in the speed skating world to a future shining star, Ryan Gibson, 23, is learning the ropes of the sport and aiming for an Olympic debut.
-
Do you split your Oreo? Researchers at MIT explain how to make the filling stick to one side
Whether you prefer the filling intact on one half of the cookie or spread evenly when you open it up, researchers at MIT asked the long-plaguing question: How do you make sure you get the Oreo just the way you want it every time?
-
Spitfire restoration preserves spirit of iconic Second World War fighter
At an airfield on the outskirts of London, England, a precious Spitfire fighter that once flew with the Royal Canadian Air Force is taking to the skies once again thanks to a team of restoration experts.
Sports
-
Football world sends condolences to Cristiano Ronaldo and family following news of his baby son's death
The football world has been offering support and sympathy to Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo and his family following the announcement on Monday of his baby son's death.
-
Red Deer to hold Hlinka Gretzky Cup before World Juniors return to Edmonton in August
Edmonton will be the sole host of the 2022 men's world junior championship and the Hlinka Gretzky Cup will be held in Red Deer, Alta., this summer.
-
Boxer Amir Khan says he was robbed at gunpoint in London
Boxer Amir Khan says was he robbed at gunpoint on Monday while he was out in London with wife Faryal Makhdoom.
Autos
-
Bike rack obscuring licence plate nets Calgarian $162 fine
A bike rack on the back of his car cost a Calgary man $162 when he was stopped by police after returning from a cycling trip with his wife.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices jump back over $2/litre at some stations
The price of gas jumped back over 200 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations on the long weekend.
-
Electric car buyers face shortages, long wait times amid high gas prices
Sticker shock at the pump is driving more and more Canadians towards buying electric vehicles. But manufacturers are having trouble keeping up with the demand, leading to long wait times for buyers.