OTTAWA – The Liberal MP who said he would be resigning appeared in the House of Commons Tuesday to deliver a long-winded defence of his character and offered no indication whether or not he will be vacating his seat.

Nicola Di Iorio was set to resign as of Jan. 22 or when the House sitting resumed, which was Jan. 28. The self-declared deadline came after many months of absence from the Commons.

Before he rose in the Commons on Tuesday, it was thought he might be announcing his departure.

Instead, Di Iorio focused his comments on the NDP’s call for a parliamentary investigation into his delayed resignation. NDP MP Nathan Cullen had raised the matter in November, and again in December, arguing first that his explanation for not being in the House of Commons isn't "suitable" and his absence was infringing his constituents' rights to representation in Ottawa, and then that he was misleading Parliament.

Defending himself, Di Iorio noted that neither the Speaker nor ethics commissioner had found a breach of the rules. He says the NDP attempt to raise the issue was aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

During his remarks Di Iorio did acknowledge his earlier stated intention to step down, but only in passing. He also made other claims that CTV News has not yet been able to verify, including that he did not receive a salary for the time he was not in the House; and that he made a $100,000 donation to an unnamed impaired driving charity during this time.

MPs receive a $172,000 salary, but after being absent for 21 days, they can have $120 a day clawed back each day going forward.

When MPs vacate their seat, they can either announce their intention to resign on the floor of the Commons, or deliver a written letter declaring their departure. At this point the Speaker can inform the Chief Electoral Officer of the vacancy to open up the potential for a byelection.

The Speaker's office has confirmed to CTV News that Di Iorio's remarks in the House did not constitute an official notice of resignation, nor has the Speaker's office received a letter indicating he's stepping down.

The Montreal-area Liberal MP first announced in the spring of 2018 that he would be leaving politics, citing family reasons, but never resigned his seat. He then said this past fall that he was taking time to contemplate his political future. As he was mulling his political career, Di Iorio hadn't been seen in his seat in the House of Commons, but he had been seen working in his capacity as a lawyer.

Di Iorio has previously stated that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved his absence from the Hill to work on projects in his riding.

Trudeau has faced questions over his MP's exit plan.

Reached by CTV News for comment, Di Iorio would not confirm whether or not he is resigning, and deferred to his comments in the House.

CTV News is awaiting comment from the Prime Minister's office on the matter.