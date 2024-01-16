Immigration minister says study permits to students from India drop due to dispute
The number of study permits Canada issued to Indian students fell sharply late last year after India ejected Canadian diplomats who would process the permits and fewer Indian students applied due to a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, a top Canadian official told Reuters.
Immigration Minister Marc Miller added in an interview that he believes the number of study permits to Indians is unlikely to rebound soon. Diplomatic tensions erupted after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in June said there was evidence connecting Indian government agents to the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.
The tensions are likely to weigh on the numbers going forward, Miller said.
"Our relationship with India has really halved our ability to process a lot of applications from India," Miller said.
In October, Canada was forced to pull 41 diplomats, or two-thirds of its staff, out of India on orders from New Delhi. In addition, the dispute has prompted Indian students to seek to study in other countries, a spokeswoman for the minister said.
Those factors led to an 86 per cent drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter, to 14,910 from 108,940, according to official data that have not been previously reported.
C. Gurusubramanian, counselor for the High Commission of India in Ottawa, said some Indian international students were looking at other options besides Canada due to "concerns, in the recent past, regarding lack of residential and adequate teaching facilities" at some Canadian institutions.
Indians have formed the largest group of international students in Canada in recent years, with more than 41 per cent - or 225,835 - of all permits going to them in 2022.
"I can't tell you about how the diplomatic relationship will evolve, particularly if police were to lay charges," Miller said. "It's not something that I see any light at the end of the tunnel on."
International students are a cash cow for Canadian universities as they bring in about C$22 billion ($16.4 billion) annually and slowdown will be a blow to the institutions.
In June, Canada said there were "credible" allegations linking Indian agents to the murder of Nijjar in a Vancouver suburb. India has rejected that allegation. Canadian authorities have yet to charge anyone for the killing.
Last year, the U.S. Justice Department charged a 52-year-old man who had worked with an Indian government employee withplotting to assassinate a New York City resident who advocated for a Sikh sovereign state in northern India.
The Canadian government also has been seeking to reduce the overall number of international students entering the country, in part as a response to an ongoing housing shortage.
"Right now we have a challenge with the sheer volume" of students coming in, Miller said. "It's just gotten out of control and needs to be reduced - I would say - significantly over a short period of time."
Miller said the government would introduce other measures to lower the volume of international students during the first half of this year, including a possible cap.
Canada is a popular destination for international students since it is relatively easy to obtain work permits after finishing courses.
The government intends to address "a very generous" program for postgraduate work permits and to crack down on "fly-by-night" universities, called designated learning institutes, he said.
The government already plans curbs to the number of off-campus work hours for international students, which the food service and retail industries fear could cause labor shortages.
In 2023, the government projected that some 900,000 international students would study in Canada that year, about three times that of a decade ago. Miller said 40 per cent of those students - or some 360,000 - were Indian. The number of permits given to Indian students declined by 4 per cent last year, but they remained the largest group.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer. Editing by Denny Thomas and David Gregorio)
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Here's why Trudeau has a new House leader, temporarily
Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon was sworn in as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government House leader on Monday, taking on the position temporarily, as Karina Gould begins her maternity leave.
Supports for passengers, farmers, artists: 7 bills from MPs and Senators to watch in 2024
When parliamentarians return to Ottawa in a few weeks to kick off the 2024 sitting, there are a few bills from MPs and senators that will be worth keeping an eye on, from a 'gutted' proposal to offer a carbon tax break to farmers, to an initiative aimed at improving Canada's DNA data bank.
Billions for home building back-loaded, deficit projected at $40B in 2023-24: fall economic statement
The federal government's fiscal update presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday includes billions of dollars in new spending and targeted policy measures aimed at increasing Canada's housing supply in the years ahead.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Despite his horrible year, Trudeau's determined to roll the dice again
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin says you can't help but admire Justin Trudeau's defiance and audacity of hope despite his 'horrible' 2023, as it appears Trudeau is insisting on leading the Liberals into the next federal election.
opinion Don Martin: Why Danielle Smith is my political newsmaker of the year
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political commentator Don Martin argues why Alberta Premier Danielle Smith deserves to be Canada's political newsmaker for 2023.
opinion Don Martin: Greg Fergus risks becoming the shortest serving Speaker in our history
House Speaker Greg Fergus could face a parliamentary committee inquisition where his fate might hang on a few supportive NDP votes. But political columnist Don Martin says this NDP support might be shaky, given how one possible replacement is herself a New Democrat.
opinion Don Martin: With Trudeau resignation fever rising, a Conservative nightmare appears
With speculation rising that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will follow his father's footsteps in the snow to a pre-election resignation, political columnist Don Martin focuses on one Liberal cabinet minister who's emerging as leadership material -- and who stands out as a fresh-faced contrast to the often 'angry and abrasive' leader of the Conservatives.
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
Trump glowers and gestures in court, then leaves to campaign as sex abuse defamation trial opens
Donald Trump shook his head in disgust Tuesday as the judge in his New York defamation trial told would-be jurors that another jury had already decided that the former president sexually abused a columnist in the 1990s.
China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump
China's population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped.
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
Immigration minister says study permits to students from India drop due to dispute
The number of study permits Canada issued to Indian students fell sharply late last year after India ejected Canadian diplomats who would process the permits and fewer Indian students applied due to a diplomatic dispute over the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, a top Canadian official told Reuters.
Canada
-
Family of homicide victim files human rights complaints over Manitoba election ads, lack of landfill search
The family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
4 dead, 1 in critical condition after crash in B.C. Interior
Four people are dead and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash Tuesday in the British Columbia Interior.
-
Man dies after fall on Quebec ski hill; second skiing fatality in 4 days
A man is dead after he fell at a ski hill in Quebec's Laurentians region, the second person to die on the slopes in less than a week in the province.
-
Woman killed in front of Calgary elementary school, police say
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was killed outside a southwest elementary school on Tuesday. At 7:30 a.m., police were called to the scene at John Costello Catholic School in Strathcona Park. There are few details about what happened, but officials said the victim was killed in "a targeted incident."
-
Important tax changes Canadians should know about in 2024
Some tax changes this year are increasing costs for Canadians, including one that a tax specialist says could be the 'last winter storm of the season that really turns things upside down.'
-
'Panic in his voice': Inquest hears urgent 911 call made after first attacks on James Smith Cree Nation
RCMP are expected to explain how a mass stabbing unfolded on a First Nation during the second day of a coroner's inquest in Saskatchewan.
World
-
Next Republican debate cancelled after Nikki Haley says she'll only participate if Donald Trump does
ABC News on Tuesday cancelled the next Republican presidential debate after Nikki Haley said she wouldn't participate unless former President Donald Trump takes part in it, leaving Gov. Ron DeSantis as the only candidate committed to Thursday's event in New Hampshire.
-
North Korea will no longer pursue reconciliation with South because of hostility, Kim Jong Un says
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country would no longer pursue reconciliation with South Korea and called for rewriting the North’s constitution to eliminate the idea of shared statehood between the war-divided countries, state media said Tuesday.
-
Russia's intense attacks on Ukraine has sharply increased civilian casualties in December, UN says
Russia's intense missile and drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks sharply increased civilian casualties in December with over 100 killed and nearly 500 injured, the United Nations said in a new report Tuesday.
-
China's population drops for a second straight year as deaths jump
China's population dropped by 2 million people in 2023 in the second straight annual drop as births fell and deaths jumped.
-
U.S. fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid rape charges appears in Utah court
A man accused of faking his death and fleeing the U.S. to avoid rape charges in Utah denied at a court appearance Tuesday that he is the suspect and, in an apparent British accent, called allegations that he wasn't giving his true name "complete hearsay."
-
New doctrine in Russia ally Belarus for the first time provides for using nuclear weapons
The defense minister of Belarus said Tuesday that the country closely allied with Russia will put forth a new military doctrine that for the first time provides for the use of nuclear weapons.
Politics
-
Notley resignation: Alberta NDP leader says 'no intention' of running for the party federally
Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley, who announced Tuesday she plans to step down from the job she's held for nearly a decade, says running for the federal NDP or 'any other party' is 'not going to happen.'
-
Day after Trump win in Iowa, Trudeau says U.S. faces choice between optimism, retreat
Voters in the United States will likely face a choice in the November presidential election between optimism for the future, or nostalgia for a past that never existed, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.
-
Canada 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply, health minister says after meeting with U.S. officials
Health Minister Mark Holland has told U.S. officials Canada is disappointed with the FDA's decision to allow the import of some Canadian prescription drugs and that the country 'will take all necessary measures' to protect its drug supply.
Health
-
New graphic health warnings on cigarette packs aim to help smokers kick the habit
A bulging lump on someone's tongue. A big toe that has turned greenish-black from gangrene. A smoker's infant in hospital, connected to a breathing tube. These are some of the 14 new graphics and photos now starting to appear on cigarette packages to warn about smoking-related harms.
-
Video gamers may be risking hearing loss or tinnitus, study finds
When it comes to being exposed to extremely loud sounds at concerts, researchers have long warned about the consequences for your hearing. But these risks may also come with playing video games, according to new research.
-
This frozen corn product has been recalled in Canada for possible salmonella contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning Canadians to not eat one brand of frozen corn after its investigation found possible salmonella contamination.
Sci-Tech
-
Are fingerprints unique? Not really, AI-based study finds
Published this week in the journal Science Advances, the paper seemingly upends a long-accepted truth about fingerprints: They are not, Guo and his colleagues argue, all unique.
-
U.S. company's lunar lander will burn up in Earth's atmosphere after failed moonshot
A U.S. company's lunar lander is now headed back toward Earth from the vicinity of the moon after a failed moonshot.
-
Researchers identify single-celled microbe that may help coral survive climate change
Researchers have identified a specific single-celled microbe that they say may be key in helping coral survive disastrous ocean-warming events such as coral bleaching.
Entertainment
-
Wife of 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk becomes designing star thanks to Taylor Swift
For one night at least, San Francisco 49ers All-Pro fullback Kyle Juszczyk was not the biggest star in his family. All it took was pop superstar-turned-Chiefs fan Taylor Swift wearing a puffy winter coat designed by Juszczyk's wife, Kristin, that looked like the jersey of Swift's boyfriend, tight end Travis Kelce, to a playoff game in frigid Kansas City on Saturday night.
-
Pharrell Williams' sophomore collection at Louis Vuitton showcases Americana, Native American spirit
It was Wild West meets melting pot America at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 men's show Tuesday, where musician-turned-designer Pharrell Williams unveiled his highly-anticipated sophomore collection.
-
Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Doja Cat and Tyler, the Creator to headline, No Doubt to reunite
Music festival obsessives, the wait is over. The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival lineup is here.
Business
-
Supreme Court rebuffs Apple's appeal on app payments, threatening billions in revenue
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed a court order to take effect that could loosen Apple's grip on its lucrative iPhone app store, threatening to siphon billions of dollars away from one of the world's most profitable companies.
-
Apple plans to remove sensor from some watch models depending on how a court rules in patent dispute
Apple is prepared to remove the blood-oxygen sensor from its internet-connected watches if a court doesn't give it more leeway while it pursues a bid to overturn a ruling that has blocked its use of the technology.
-
Uber says it's working with Tesla to boost EV adoption among drivers
Uber is working with Tesla to promote use of electric vehicles by its drivers in the United States as it works towards becoming emission-free in U.S. and Canadian cities by 2030, the ride-hailing platform told Reuters on Tuesday.
Lifestyle
-
$70-million Lotto Max draw Tuesday night
You could be millions of dollars richer Wednesday morning if you pick the winning numbers of tonight’s Lotto Max jackpot.
-
Tiny shelter communities are popping up across Canada. Here's what they offer
Cabins are popping up in communities across Canada as a way to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness. But some say they are not a permanent solution to getting people off the streets.
-
Guinness World Records suspends 'oldest dog ever' title for Portuguese canine during a review
Guinness World Records says it has suspended the title of oldest dog ever that was held by a Portuguese dog that died last year. The publication said it was reviewing the title after some veterinarians questioned his age.
Sports
-
All over for Ons in Australian Open's 2nd round. Jabeur loses to 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva
Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur is out of the Australian Open in the second round after being beaten by 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva 6-0, 6-2 on Wednesday.
-
Former hockey pro Terry Ryan gets one last call-up on 47th birthday
Terry Ryan’s birthday celebrations were interrupted last weekend with the news that he would get one last professional hockey game.
-
Blue Jays claim catcher Brian Serven off waivers from Chicago Cubs
The Toronto Blue Jays have claimed catcher Brian Serven off waivers from the Chicago Cubs, the Major League Baseball team announced Tuesday.
Autos
-
Here's why electric cars don’t go as far in the cold
With temperatures bottoming out across the country, electric vehicle drivers are probably noticing their driving range plummeting. Here's why it keeps happening – and there’s more to it than you might think.
-
FCC chair asks automakers about plans to stop abusers from using car electronics to stalk partners
The top U.S. telecommunications regulator is asking automakers how they plan to protect people from being stalked or harassed by partners who have access to vehicle location and other data.
-
Canada's finance minister, Honda met on potential EV project
Canada's Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday she met with Honda Motor 7267.T representatives about locating a potential almost 2-trillion-yen (US$13.7 billion) electric vehicle plant in the country.