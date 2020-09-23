TORONTO -- How Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to steer his Liberal government through the next phase of the pandemic is expected to be laid out in Wednesday’s throne speech, along with new details of his minority government’s economic and social recovery plans in the face of an anticipated second wave.

The speech, delivered by Gov. Gen. Julie Payette in the Senate Chamber, is expected to begin at 2:10 p.m. EDT. The Liberals are expected to outline new commitments to health-care spending that specifically address issues such as challenges at long-term care homes, address ways to rework the current emergency benefit and employment programs, and pursue new efforts such as investing in a national childcare plan with the provinces.

Later, Trudeau will deliver a rare address to the nation at 6:30 p.m. EDT, when he’s expected to personally pitch the plan to Canadians.

The announcement comes more than a month after Trudeau prorogued Parliament for the first time as prime minister on Aug. 18, saying his government was seeking a chance to debate “ambitious ideals” in its COVID-19 response. Prorogation also hit pause on the ongoing committee probes into his government and the WE Charity student grant controversy.

Trudeau indicated at the time that the federal government’s focus would be on plotting a long-term green recovery plan, but he has since indicated that his cabinet plans to work on navigating the country through the next wave of cases.

Since Parliament was halted, COVID-19 cases have jumped nationally, from about 300 cases per day in mid-August to 1,248 on Tuesday. A new map of COVID-19 hotspots in Canada, represented as regions with with 50 to 99 new cases per 100,000 people, includes northern Alberta, the Edmonton region, several regions around Quebec City and up the St. Lawrence River, the Gatineau region directly across the river from Ottawa, and the region around Vancouver.

The throne speech is being delivered following a series of economic promises over the summer.

In July, the Liberals announced $625 million to support the child care sector following calls to help parents struggling to return to work with kids at home. The NDP has since urged the Liberals to go further with this spending.

The Liberals also previously unveiled plans to extend the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) into September before transitioning those on the program to a revamped Employment Insurance program starting Sept. 27. They’ve also promised to implement three new temporary benefits, including a form of paid sick leave.

Those plans are expected to cost at least $37 billion over the next year. Canada was already projected to hit a $343-billion deficit in 2020-21.

A Nanos Research survey released earlier this month indicated that 77 per cent of Canadians are concerned or somewhat concerned about the growing federal deficit and are almost evenly split on whether they are confident the federal government has a plan to build a strong and environmentally sound economy.

Federal opposition parties have weighed in on what they hope to see in the throne speech. The minority Liberals will need to secure at least some support from across the aisle for the throne speech, or risk triggering a federal election.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he wants to see CERB extended and for the Liberals to implement a promise of 10 days of paid sick leave for workers who currently don’t have it.

With Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the party issued a statement outlining their four priorities for the speech: increasing health transfers to the provinces, more help for seniors, protecting Quebec's rights, and more compensation for the supply-managed sector.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, who also tested positive for COVID-19 and will be participating in the parliamentary proceedings from self-isolation, says his focus will be on the well-being of Canadians given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rather than an election.

With files from CTVNews.ca's Rachel Aiello in Ottawa and Alexandra Jones

