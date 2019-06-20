OTTAWA – The House of Commons has adjourned, wrapping potentially the last sitting day for MPs before the fall federal election is called, and the end of the Liberal majority government’s legislative program.

MPs unanimously agreed late Wednesday night to adjourn the House on Thursday, one day ahead of schedule, but with the NAFTA ratification bill still in limbo and key government bills yet to pass the Senate, there is still a chance for a rare summer recall of Parliament. In its final act of this sitting, the Liberals passed the bill to ratify the new trade deal into committee stage, meaning it’ll now be up to the House International Trade Committee to decide if it’ll hold meetings over the summer to examine the agreement.

After back and forth closed door negotiations with her opposition counterparts, Government House Leader Bardish Chagger put forward the motion on Wednesday that saw MPs agree to adjourn and advance a handful of key government bills in the House. Part of the motion allows the formal adjournment to be recognized as Friday, June 21 to allow any final reports or other housekeeping items to be tabled.

Then, in a sudden and sad turn of events, Conservative MP Mark Warawa died on Thursday after a spring cancer diagnosis, casting a somber tone over the Commons. This prompted all sides to agree to, instead of working through the remaining agenda items and having one last question period, to adjourn just after noon on Thursday.

“When there’s flowers on a desk it’s just a heavy place to be in,” said Chagger, referencing the white flowers set upon Warawa’s desk. “I wish all members a safe and enjoyable and healthy summer, I want to see everyone back here, I want you to be successful in all your endeavors.”

Once House of Commons Speaker Geoff Regan announced that the House was now adjourned, MPs rose from their seats and moved onto the floor, shaking hands, hugging, and saying their farewells and wishing each other good luck as they may not be back for some time.

The House is technically scheduled to resume on Sept. 16, but given that the minimum campaign period for a federal election is 36 days, the Liberals will have had to have dropped the writ by then for the Oct. 21 vote.

The Senate is scheduled to sit next Tuesday through Friday and then adjourn. With several key pieces of government legislation still before them, there remains a lot to get done in the Upper Chamber in the remaining five days.

Should Parliament be recalled to ratify the new NAFTA this summer, then the session doesn’t necessarily have to be completely wrapped up by the end of this month. If parliamentarians are recalled to vote on Bill C-100, the bill to implement the renegotiated trilateral deal, MPs could address other outstanding bills that aren’t dealt with before this session wraps. Just because the House and Senate adjourn by months’ end, it doesn’t mean this Parliament has ended, so if a special summer session is in the cards, there will still be time to officially tie a bow on things.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Washington, D.C. on Thursday to discuss ratification with U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Canada has vowed to keep pace with the Americans when it comes to ratification, a process the Democrats largely seem reluctant to advance, with Congress set to break for the summer at the end of July. Mexico ratified NAFTA domestically on Wednesday. Ratification has to happen in all three countries before the new deal can come into effect.

Whatever legislation is left behind once Parliament adjourns for good will die on the order paper the minute that the fall federal election is called. Any not-passed bill—whether a private members’ bill or government legislation—would have to be reintroduced in the next Parliament by whomever forms government.

The spring sitting came to an end with less procedural wrangling than usual, though the final prime minister’s question period — an informal Wednesday routine where Trudeau took all the questions — was highly-charged with partisan attacks between Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. The attacks will not end with the adjournment of Parliament, rather it’s being taken to new venues: doorsteps and rallies across Canada as the three main party leaders ramp up their campaigns in advance of the vote.

In the final stretch leading up to the summer break the government routinely limited the amount of debate time on the remaining government bills, especially those with Senate amendments.

This, coupled with House sitting later most nights for the last few weeks, resulted in bills moving through quicker than has been the case for most of this Parliament. The Liberals have been criticized for the slow pace of moving legislation, something Chagger has attributed to an effort to allow more debate time on bills, which happened in some cases.

Not counting the bills left before the Senate that are expected to pass, the government has passed 79 pieces of legislation over the last four years, including those awaiting Royal Assent. In comparison, the previous Conservative majority government passed 122 government bills in four years, over two sessions, and left 19 unpassed.

As things stand on Thursday, the House will be leaving, unpassed 16 government bills, including Bill C-99, which amends the Citizenship Act to include, in the citizenship oath, that new Canadians have to promise to respect Indigenous treaty rights. Other bills that won’t make the cut include several that were wrapped into omnibus justice and electoral reform bills and passed.

That is not counting Bill C-100, the "Canada United States Mexico Agreement Implementation Act" that was tabled on May 29 and very likely could still advance before the election.

Here is the full rundown of the bills still left for the Senate to pass:

These are all bills that so far have not been amended by Senators meaning that should that remain the case, they will be able to swiftly pass from the Senate without bouncing back to the House. Among these is the budget implementation bill, which is key.

Bill C-83, which proposes to eliminate solitary confinement as it is known.

Bill C-97, the Budget Implementation Act, 2019.

Bill C-98, which would set up a new oversight body for the two agencies.

Bill C-101, which seeks to prevent a flooding of cheap steel being dumped into the Canadian market.

Bill C-102, the Appropriation Act No. 2, 2019-20. This is a routine spending bill.

These are all bills that the Senate has amended and the House has considered those changes, decided not to accept them all and have since informed the Senate of that. Now Senators have to decide whether they will accept the ‘thanks but no thanks’ reception to some changes, or insist on more amendments, and then it would have to go back to the House. If that happens they will be left in limbo, unpassed.

Bill C-48, the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act would introduce a federal ban on tanker traffic off of the B.C. north coast.

Bill C-69, which makes a number of considerable changes to environmental assessments and regulations.

Bill C-75, an omnibus piece of legislation that aims to reform a number of areas of Canada's criminal justice system and address court backlogs.

Bill C-91, which is aimed at reviving Indigenous languages and would create a new Office of the Commissioner of Indigenous Languages.

Bill C-92, which seeks to assert that Indigenous people have jurisdiction over child and family services in their communities.

Government bills awaiting Royal Assent

These are all bills that have passed but are awaiting the final step—Royal Assent—where the Governor General precedes over a ceremony in the Senate to essentially sign off on the passage of the Parliament-approved legislation. Royal Assent for these bills is expected to happen on Friday.