

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Thursday will be an opportunity to talk about China and global issues set to be discussed at next week's G20 leaders' summit in Japan.

Speaking before a meeting with his Liberal caucus today, Trudeau says the two leaders will discuss the challenge China poses to global trade, as well as to Canada and the United States.

The Canadian government has been calling for China to release two Canadians whose detentions are largely viewed as a retaliation for the arrest of a Huawei executive in Vancouver at the request of the U.S.

Countries including the U.S., Australia, France, Germany, Spain, and the U.K. have spoken out in support of the detained Canadians.

Trudeau also says trade will be a big part of the meeting with Trump as both countries look to ratify the new NAFTA.

He says Canada is still trying to keep in step with the U.S., adding he has the ability to recall Parliament this summer if needed to ratify the trade pact.