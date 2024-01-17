Politics

    • House ethics committee to meet to discuss Trudeau's Jamaica vacation

    Members of the House ethics committee are set to meet later this morning to discuss the prime minister's December holiday trip to Jamaica.

    While MPs are not scheduled to return to the House of Commons until the end of the month, members of the ethics committee will hold the special meeting to discuss the possibility of a study into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's vacation. Emergency committee hearings can be called, if at least four members request it.

    Trudeau and his immediate family left for a 10-day trip to the Caribbean island on Boxing Day, with some Conservatives raising concerns about the cost of the holiday and who paid for it.

    The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) initially said Trudeau's family would pay for their stay, but as The Canadian Press reported, the office later clarified the accommodations were "at no cost at a location owned by family friends."

    His office also stated the ethics commissioner was consulted "on these details prior to the travel to ensure that the rules were followed"

    The PMO said at the time that Trudeau "continues to reimburse the equivalent of a commercial airline ticket for his personal travel and that of his family," as the prime minister must travel on government aircraft per longstanding government policy.

    The federal Conservatives have also called on the conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into the trip.

    Last week, Conservative ethics critic Michael Barrett wrote a letter to interim ethics commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein, citing concerns about Trudeau's shifting narrative regarding the cost of his family's vacation.

    The Conservatives want to know if von Finckenstein knew Trudeau would be staying for free at an "opulent" villa, owned by a longtime family friend, and are challenging any premise that the provided accommodations are equivalent to staying at a friend's place over the holidays.

    With files from CTVNews.ca's Senior Digital Parliamentary Reporter Rachel Aiello

