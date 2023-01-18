House committee meeting to vote on launching study into McKinsey contracts
The House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee is set to meet today to discuss launching a study into the federal government’s contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
This comes after reports emerged there was a surge in McKinsey’s federal contract earnings under the Liberals compared to under Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.
This week, the government confirmed that since 2015, Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC) has awarded McKinsey 23 contracts for a total of $101.4 million, up from the $2.2 million spent under Harper.
Today’s meeting was requested by opposition committee members, with the Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois, and New Democrats all saying they want to see the committee study McKinsey’s federal government contracts.
Following calls from the opposition to study McKinsey’s relationship with the federal government — plus questions about the consulting company’s influence on government policies, and criticisms the government is wasting federal funds by contracting out what could be accomplished by the public service — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced last week he’s asked two ministers to “look into” the contracts.
According to a statement from Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek’s office, of the contracts granted by the Liberals, three of them, valued at $55.8 million, were “awarded through open, competitive solicitations,” versus 18 contracts, valued at $45.6 million, were “call-ups against a National Master Standing Offer designed to provide access to proprietary benchmarking methodologies offered by the private sector.”
“These services consist of functional tools, databases, and expert support to measure their performance against similar Canadian and international organizations in order to identify deficiencies and opportunities for improvement,” the statement reads. “Such services may be used to support complex programs, including digital modernization and other large transformation initiatives.”
The statement adds PSPC is committed to “open, fair, and transparent procurement process” as the federal government’s main purchasing agent.
McKinsey said in a statement last week the company follows procurement laws and its work with the Canadian government is “entirely non-partisan in nature and focuses on core management topics, such as digitization and operations improvement.”
The statement added the company “does not make policy recommendations” on any topic, and that it “welcomes” the opportunity to work with committee on this issue.
If the committee votes to launch this study, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said last week he hopes such a probe would seek all written records related to the consulting firm, including emails and text messages.
“It's time for Canadians to get answers,” Poilievre said at the time. “We need to know what this money was for, what influence McKinsey has had in our government, and it is time for Canadian taxpayers to have answers to these questions.”
NDP MP and ethics critic Matthew Green said in a statement on Tuesday that his party will “dig for answers” at the committee meeting, especially after the PSPC revealed it had paid McKinsey much more than it was originally reported it had granted them.
“We now know that the Trudeau government has handed McKinsey so much public money, it’s equivalent to turning McKinsey into Government of Canada ministry,” Green said.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Trudeau on 'tough' economic headwinds, unapologetic for 'tinfoil hat' rhetoric
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat down with CTV National News Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor Omar Sachedina for a year-end interview to reflect on the political shifts experienced in 2022, and to contemplate the challenges ahead in 2023. Here is a full transcript of the interview.
Here's what central players had to say as the Emergencies Act inquiry hearings wrapped
After six weeks, more than 70 witnesses, and the submission of more than 7,000 documents into evidence, the public hearing portion of the Public Order Emergency Commission wrapped up on Friday.
Risk of recession rising, deficit projected at $36.4B in 2022-23: fall economic statement
The federal government's fall economic update makes it clear that while the deficit is declining, the risk that Canada enters into a recession is rising.
PM Trudeau, MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II in special session
Members of Parliament—many dressed in black—returned to Ottawa on Thursday to take part in a 'special session' commemorating Queen Elizabeth II and marking the accession to the throne of King Charles III. The House of Commons held this historic opportunity to allow MPs to pay tribute ahead of Monday's national commemorations.
Pierre Poilievre wins Conservative leadership on first ballot
Pierre Poilievre is the new leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, securing victory on the first ballot after a record-setting and divisive leadership campaign. After a seven-month campaign, the long-time MP and former cabinet minister from Ontario won the election decisively. Securing support across the country, he told party members they are now 'one party serving one country.'
Opinion
opinion | Don Martin: How bad was the committee hearing over holiday travel woes? Let me count the ways
The Standing Committee on Transport gathered Thursday with MPs demanding an explanation for how that highly unusual Canadian winter combination of heavy snow and cold temperatures which delayed or cancelled thousands of post-pandemic reunions. What they got was a gold-medal finger-pointing performance, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin on Pierre Poilievre's seven New Year's resolutions to top polls in 2023
From a more coherent public health and carbon tax position, to cutting the 'Freedom Convoy' connection and smiling more, Pierre Poilievre has seven New Year's resolutions to woo the voters in 2023, writes Don Martin in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
opinion | Don Martin's prediction on whether Trudeau will stick around for another election
Find out what 'the best brains in Canadian politics' are predicting for Canadian politics in 2023, in Don Martin's exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
OPINION | Don Martin: Fort Myers Beach rises again as the Canadian snowbird migration arrives
Hope was in short supply just ten weeks ago on this 10-kilometre spit of sand at the end of the migration route for tens of thousands of Canadian snowbirds, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca from Florida's Fort Myers Beach. But there are signs, he says, things may return to normal much faster than anyone expected.
opinion | Don Martin: Danielle Smith's antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier
Danielle Smith has gone straight from the political altar to a divorce from common sense – and her out-of-the-gate antics suggest she could soon claim the title of Alberta's briefest premier, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
ANALYSIS & INSIGHTS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the embattled country's defence against Russian invaders.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting today
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
'Just unacceptable': Air Canada forgets passenger's customized wheelchair in Toronto
An Ontario man is struggling to get around while on vacation in Chile after Air Canada forgot his customized wheelchair in Toronto.
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments at a cost of 'tens of millions' of dollars, although an exact figure wasn’t provided.
Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5 per cent of global workforce
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5 per cent of its workforce, in response to 'macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.'
World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos
The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.
Ukraine helicopter crash kills interior minister, others
Ukraine's interior minister died Wednesday in a helicopter crash near the capital that killed more than a dozen other people, including children, authorities said.
Canada
-
Eligible Albertans can apply for $600 affordability payments starting today
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments at a cost of 'tens of millions' of dollars, although an exact figure wasn’t provided.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
Police search for answers at 'vast' Quebec explosion site where three found dead
The investigation into the causes of a fatal blast at a propane company north of Montreal could be long and complex, police said Tuesday after three bodies were found at the site.
-
The U.K. and Italy are the most-liked countries for Canadians, poll finds
A new survey shows Canadians have favourable and positive opinions of the U.K., Italy, Japan and France, "all things considered." about these countries.
-
171 anomalies discovered at former residential school site in northern Ontario
A First Nation located in Kenora, Ont. says it has discovered anomalies on the grounds of a former residential school.
World
-
Qantas plane lands safely after mayday call over Pacific
A Qantas flight travelling from New Zealand to Sydney landed safely on a single engine after it issued a mayday call over the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.
-
NATO warns of Russia's long war in Ukraine, vows to be ready
Russia is preparing for an extended war so NATO must get ready 'for the long haul' and support Ukraine for as long as it takes, the alliance's deputy secretary general told top military chiefs from across Europe Wednesday.
-
World is in a 'sorry state,' UN chief warns at Davos
The world is in a 'sorry state' because of myriad interlinked challenges including climate change and Russia's war in Ukraine that are 'piling up like cars in a chain reaction crash,' the UN chief said at the World Economic Forum's meeting Wednesday.
-
Church of England refuses to back same-sex marriage
The Church of England said Wednesday it will allow blessings for same-sex, civil marriages for the first time but same-sex couples still will not be allowed to marry in its churches.
-
EU lawmakers replace disgraced VP as suspect cuts plea deal
European Union lawmakers voted Wednesday to replace a disgraced former parliament vice president after a key suspect in a the cash-for-influence scandal rocking the EU assembly made a plea bargain with prosecutors, raising the prospect of more people getting named.
-
Lunar New Year rush starts in China after virus rules lifted
The relaxation of restrictions let loose a wave of pent-up travel desire, particularly around China's most important time for family gatherings. Referred to in China as the Spring Festival, it may be the only time of the year when urban workers return to their hometowns. The Chinese government expects over 2.1 billion journeys to be made during a 40-day travel period around New Year's Day, which falls on Sunday.
Politics
-
Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the embattled country's defence against Russian invaders.
-
House committee meeting to vote on launching study into McKinsey contracts
The House of Commons Government Operations and Estimates Committee is set to meet today to discuss launching a study into the federal government’s contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company.
-
New Democrat MPs kick off caucus retreat in Ottawa, vow to hold Liberals to account
The federal New Democrats are kicking off a three-day caucus retreat today with a keynote speech from Leader Jagmeet Singh. NDP members of Parliament are meeting in Ottawa to discuss their priorities for the upcoming sitting.
Health
-
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments at a cost of 'tens of millions' of dollars, although an exact figure wasn’t provided.
-
U.K. nurses stage new walkout as strike wave intensifies
Thousands of nurses in Britain walked out Wednesday in a new protest over pay, with no end in sight to a wave of strikes that has piled pressure on the U.K.`s overburdened public health system.
-
More than two years of long COVID research hasn't yielded many answers: scientific review
A new paper reviewing the existing studies on long COVID is suggesting that research is still sorely lacking in providing relief for patients, and that clinicians and researchers need to learn more about a chronic fatigue syndrome known as ME/CFS if we want to get to the bottom of long COVID.
Sci-Tech
-
Apple launches new macbooks, Mac mini in rare January launch
Apple Inc on Tuesday unveiled MacBooks powered by its new M2 Pro and M2 Max chips, in a surprise announcement weeks ahead of its traditional launch event.
-
CEOs buzz about ChatGPT-style AI at World Economic Forum
Generative artificial intelligence, tech that can invent virtually any content someone can think up and type into a text box, is garnering not just venture investment in Silicon Valley but interest in Davos at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting this week.
-
Norway archeologists find 'world's oldest runestone' dating back 2,000 years
Archeologists in Norway said Tuesday that have found a runestone which they claim is the world's oldest, saying the inscriptions are up to 2,000 years old and date back to the earliest days of the enigmatic history of runic writing.
Entertainment
-
Ryan Reynolds, Catherine O'Hara among stars set for special Canadian Screen Awards
'Deadpool' actor Ryan Reynolds has RSVP'd for this year's Canadian Screen Awards, assuring the Toronto bash some high-voltage star power.
-
Madonna announces 'The Celebration Tour'
Madonna will 'Take a Bow' with a new tour through North America and Europe starting this summer that will be a 'Celebration' of the pop icon's hits, which include 38 songs in the Billboard Hot 100.
-
Ravi Srinivasan, senior TIFF programmer and 'champion for filmmakers', dies suddenly at 37
Ravi Srinivasan, senior manager of festival programming for the Toronto International Film Festival, has died suddenly at age 37.
Business
-
BMO receives regulatory approval for Bank of the West acquisition
BMO Financial Group says it has received all of the regulatory approvals required to complete its agreement to buy California-based Bank of the West from BNP Paribas.
-
Wall Street futures inch up ahead of wholesale, retail reports
Wall Street saw modest gains before the bell Wednesday as investors await a pair of important economic reports and more corporate earnings results.
-
U.K. inflation eases for a second month, falling to 10.5 per cent
U.K. inflation eased for a second month in December, boosting confidence that the cost-of-living crisis has peaked. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in the year through December, down from 10.7% the previous month, the Office for National Statistics said Wednesday. Inflation peaked at a 41-year high of 11.1% in October.
Lifestyle
-
Dior names K-pop star Jimin as global brand ambassador
French fashion house Dior on Monday named K-pop star Jimin a global brand ambassador, broadcasting the tie-up on social networks with images of the BTS singer in sporty looks with an outdoor flair, designed by Kim Jones.
-
The U.K. and Italy are the most-liked countries for Canadians, poll finds
A new survey shows Canadians have favourable and positive opinions of the U.K., Italy, Japan and France, "all things considered." about these countries.
-
Dartmouth photographer brings back the '80s with totally rad pet portraits
Whether it's 1980s-inspired fashions, or music, thanks to Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” there's no doubt the decade has had a comeback recently. Now, a Nova Scotia photographer is channelling the iconic period with portraits of pets and their owners.
Sports
-
Jay Briscoe, U.S. pro wrestling star, dead at 38
Professional wrestler Jay Briscoe has died at age 38.
-
Auger-Aliassime digs deep for major comeback at Aussie Open
Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime is set to face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in the third round of the Australian Open.
-
Hampered by bad hip, Rafael Nadal loses at Australian Open
Rafael Nadal bowed his head during changeovers and rested his elbows on his knees, the very picture of resignation. The defending champion and No. 1 seed at Melbourne Park, Nadal injured his left hip and lost to Mackenzie McDonald 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in the second round, abruptly ending his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam trophy.
Autos
-
Owning a new car is getting more expensive. Here's why
The pandemic, supply chain issues and inflation have driven up the cost of owning a new car and experts say prices aren’t expected to return to pre-COVID levels anytime soon.
-
Fastest Corvette ever is all-wheel-drive gas-electric hybrid
The fastest Corvette ever made comes out later this year, and it's not powered solely by a howling V8.
-
New Brunswick tops list of most U-Haul one-way traffic in 2022
According to a recent report by U-Haul, a truck rental company, New Brunswick saw the largest growth of one-way U-Haul traffic in 2022.