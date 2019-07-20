Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s former top adviser Gerald Butts is back in the fold as the Liberals prepare their campaign strategy for the upcoming federal election, a senior party official confirmed to CTV News.

A second source confirmed Butts’ involvement with campaign preparations, describing the new role as an advisory position to the prime minister and senior leadership during the campaign period. However, according to the source, Butts will not be at the helm or running the campaign. The Liberals have already selected Jeremy Broadhurst as their 2019 campaign director.

A Liberal party source says Butts’ involvement shouldn’t be surprising considering his long history with the party and his relationship with Trudeau.

Butts stepped down as Trudeau’s principal secretary in February, amid a furor involving the Prime Minister’s Office and SNC-Lavalin. Butts previously denied allegations that he or anyone else in the PMO pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould to have federal prosecutors pursue a remediation agreement instead of criminal proceedings against SNC-Lavalin.

In 2015, the Quebec engineering and construction firm was charged by the RCMP with corruption and fraud related to contracts in Libya.

The federal election is set to take place on or before Oct. 21.