

Rachel Aiello, CTVNews.ca Staff





Over the course of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould laid out conditions for ending the controversy that has dogged the Liberal government for nearly two months. And now, she says that blowback from the affair could have been entirely avoided had Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologized for what she says was political interference in a prosecution.

These conversations began when she learned she would be shuffled out of the justice minister and attorney general portfolio, continued after she resigned from cabinet on Feb. 12, and ended shortly before she was removed from the Liberal caucus on Tuesday, sources tell CTV News.

These sources said that after Wilson-Raybould was shuffled out of her role as justice minister in January that she told the prime minister she would stay in cabinet, under certain conditions.

They included firing Trudeau’s top adviser Gerald Butts, Privy Council clerk Michael Wernick and senior legal adviser Mathieu Bouchard. All three were named in her testimony as involved in the sustained and inappropriate pressure she says she faced on the SNC-Lavalin file.

Wilson-Raybould also wanted Trudeau to apologize, either publicly or before cabinet. Finally, she wanted assurances that her replacement as justice minister and attorney general, David Lametti, would be directed to not authorize a deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) for SNC-Lavalin.

None of that happened, although Butts subsequently resigned and Wernick has announced his upcoming retirement. Both have maintained that they did not act inappropriately and have offered contradicting evidence and testimony to the events as she described. Bouchard remains employed by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The scandal began unfolding on Feb. 7 when the Globe and Mail reported, citing unnamed sources, that Wilson-Raybould was improperly pressured on the SNC-Lavalin file. Trudeau at the time called the report false, but then during her Feb. 27 testimony before the House Justice Committee, she offered hours of detailed testimony that confirmed that she did feel she was subjected to attempted political interference from senior government officials to grant a DPA rather than having SNC-Lavalin’s criminal trial continue, out of concern for jobs and the Liberal party’s political prospects in Quebec.

Wilson-Raybould continues to maintain that she was acting on her principles and out of an interest in defending the independence of the justice system in Canada.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail published Thursday, Wilson-Raybould said that none of the political storm over SNC-Lavalin would have happened had Trudeau apologized. She said the prime minister “never took responsibility” for trying to politically interfere in the prosecution of the Quebec-based engineering firm that is facing corruption and fraud charges.

The former justice minister also said Trudeau did not look at or listen to evidence that was presented.

“We’ve taken every effort to address their concerns but ultimately if they can’t honestly say that they have confidence in this team, despite weeks of testimony, face-to-face conversations and phone calls with myself and other members of caucus, then they cannot be part of this team,” Trudeau said when addressing his caucus after announcing Wilson-Raybould and fellow former Liberal minister Jane Philpott’s ouster from the caucus.

University of British Columbia law professor and former judge Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond sees Wilson-Raybould’s conditions as proof she was “standing up for the integrity of the justice system.”

Turpel-Lafond told CTV News Channel Thursday that should Lametti begin pursuing a DPA, despite federal prosecutors already indicating that said SNC-Lavalin did not qualify, then it would be “essentially a validation of what Ms. Wilson-Raybould said.”

Deferred prosecution agreements were added to the Canadian Criminal Code last year. They are remediation deals for corporate criminal cases that would require companies to take actions to improve its practices in exchange for a hold on prosecution. Those actions include admitting responsibility, co-operating with prosecutors and independent monitors, changing corporate practices, forfeiting any benefit out of wrongdoing, and paying penalties. If any conditions aren’t met, the prosecution can resume.

Lametti has not ruled out the possibility of still pursuing a deal with the company, and a memo from the Justice Department has indicated that there could be another way to allow SNC-Lavalin to avoid the potential 10-year ban on bidding on federal contracts if convicted, called a “public interest exemption.”

This memo—focused on the consequences a criminal conviction may have on SNC-Lavalin— was tabled before the House Justice Committee earlier this week. It was written by the department’s deputy minister Nathalie Drouin, for the Privy Council Office. Drouin had testified before the committee that she had held it back on the request of the minister’s office when Wilson-Raybould was at the helm. Wilson-Raybould has since said she did not recall giving such an instruction.

Despite Liberal MPs shutting down its study on the matter last month, the committee has still been accepting additional written statements and evidence, including submissions from Wilson-Raybould and Butts.

Chris Cochrane, a political science professor at the University of Toronto, said it’s “incredibly unusual, probably unprecedented” for a minister to set conditions on staying in cabinet.

“It seems to me that what she was trying to do there was she was trying to reassure herself most of all that she wasn’t shuffled out of her position for defending the decision of a public prosecutor to proceed in a particular way on the SNC-Lavalin case, and given that the prime minister, it would seem, refused to give her assurances that he wouldn’t pressure the next attorney general or that he wouldn’t seek -- through the next attorney general and minister of justice -- to pursue a deferred prosecution agreement for SNC-Lavalin, certainly it would seem to me that her concerns were quite valid,” he told CTV News Channel Thursday.

With files from CTV News’ Joyce Napier, Michel Boyer, and Meredith Macleod