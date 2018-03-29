

CTVNews.ca Staff





OTTAWA – The federal government has tabled a wide-spanning piece of legislation that aims to reform a number of areas of Canada’s criminal justice system and address court backlogs.

The bill amends the Criminal Code to:

Get rid of preemptory challenges of jurors and change the way juries are selected;

Increase the maximum sentence for repeat domestic abusers;

Restrict the availability of preliminary inquiries;

Alter the way some offences are dealt with, including failing to appear or breaching release conditions;

Change the way to handle offences such as failing to appear or breaching release conditions; and

Remove parts of the Code that have been found unconstitutional.

The legislation, Bill C-75, also makes changes to the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier are scheduled to announce the changes at a press conference in the House of Commons foyer at 2:15 p.m.

Part of what Wilson-Raybould was mandated to do, and had been consulting on, was reviewing sentencing reform and other changes in criminal justice system made in the last decade.

In a June 2017 report titled “Delaying Justice is Denying Justice,” the Senate Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee explored what it called an “urgent need” to address Canada’s lengthy court delays.

More to come.