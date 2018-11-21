

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal government could introduce legislation to force an end to strike action by Canada Post workers as soon as Thursday night.

“We are extremely serious,” Labour Minister Patty Hajdu told reporters Wednesday morning.

“I really don’t want to have to use back-to-work legislation. I don’t believe that’s where the best deal can come from. But having said that, this is a really busy time of year.”

Canada Post has warned its customers that rotating job action by the Canadian Union of Postal Workers has left it in a position where it cannot guarantee timely deliveries of any parcels.

The agency has warned that its existing backlogs of mail will only grow over the coming week, as Black Friday and Cyber Monday kicks off what is traditionally the busiest shipping period of the year. The longest delays are expected in southern Ontario.

Hajdu placed a bill “to provide for the resumption and continuation of postal services” on the House of Commons notice paper Tuesday night. Typically proposed legislation sits on the notice paper for at least 48 hours before it is formally introduced.

Hajdu declined Wednesday to say when she might introduce the bill in Parliament, saying she would prefer to see the postal agency and union reach an agreement on their own.

“What I need to see is substantial and meaningful resolution to this issue,” she said.

“Our economy needs Canada Post to be able to function in a smooth way.”

Union president Mike Palecek said Tuesday that he believed Canada Post was waiting for the government to bring an end to the stalemate rather than showing interest in negotiating a settlement on its own.

“They’ve done this again and again, and it looks like the government is helping them out,” he told The Canadian Press.

A special mediator was reappointed to the file by the government on Tuesday. Hajdu said she would be in regular contact with the mediator and would be watching for signs of progress in contract talks.

The strike action, which followed nearly a year of negotiations, is now in its fifth week. CUPW has said it is looking for improvements in worker health and safety, job security and other issues.

With files from The Canadian Press