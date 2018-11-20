Feds to legislate end to Canada Post strike if no resolution in coming days
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Tuesday, November 20, 2018 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, November 20, 2018 5:34PM EST
Federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the government will table legislation to end the Canada Post strike unless a resolution is reached “over the next few days.”
Developing story...
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Dow Jones loses 552 points, TSX drops by 194
- Ride-hailing group says B.C. model looks a lot like expanded taxi industry
- Bombardier has runway to recover from share price collapse, say analysts
- Higher interest rate target? Expanded mandate? Bank of Canada explores options
- AltaGas appoints CEO to replace David Harris after sudden resignation in July