OTTAWA -- The federal Liberal government has admitted that its promise to eradicate all drinking water advisories in First Nations communities across Canada by March 2021 will be broken.

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller is providing an update on Wednesday on the government’s longstanding commitment, but in a technical briefing senior Indigenous Services officials told reporters in advance of his announcement that “at least” 22 existing drinking water advisories will remain in effect past the promised deadline.

When the government began work to lift these advisories in November 2015, there were 105 drinking water advisories in effect in 67 First Nations communities for more than one year. Since then, 97 long-term drinking water advisories and 171 short-term advisories have been lifted. As of Wednesday, 59 long-term water advisories remain in effect in 41 communities.

“Of these remaining 59 long-term drinking water advisories in 41 communities, it is expected that at least 22 in 10 communities will be in effect, post March 2021,” said Indigenous Services deputy minister Christiane Fox on Wednesday, adding that the government remains committed to see all outstanding water advisories lifted.

“Achieving our shared goal of lifting long-term drinking water advisories, and ensuring access to safe drinking water is a complex, and often long endeavour,” Fox said.

In Monday’s fall economic statement, the federal government earmarked an additional $1.5 billion to be spent between now and April, as well as $114.1 million in years following, to address the issue. This was the first clear signal that the promise made by the Liberals would not be met on time.

Indigenous Services Canada has provided financial support for the construction of 91 new water and wastewater treatment plants' 49 of these projects are complete and 42 are ongoing. As well, the government has assisted with renovations and upgrades to 400 existing water and wastewater systems. Of these 246 are complete and 154 are ongoing.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had previously signalled in October that the government was struggling to complete the task first promised during the 2015 election campaign, and backed away from meeting the 2021 timeline, citing COVID-19 as the reason for the delays.

During the pandemic, many First Nations communities have limited who is able to come on to their land, in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus. This slowed down the construction projects underway to repair or overhaul the water and wastewater systems in some communities.

Prior to the pandemic, the government had projected to be down to 40 advisories by mid-2020, a target they have not met.

“The pandemic definitely had an impact… And I think that some of the long-term drinking water advisories were impacted by that, but it's not uniquely just about the pandemic,” Fox said.

“I think that as you work through major infrastructure, you encounter issues and I think what we are doing, day in, day out, is working with Indigenous leadership, trying to find solutions when we do encounter those unexpected issues, and work in partnership with them and find solutions to move forward and I think that we learn from each project.”

The federal government says that the $1.5 billion to be spent in 2020-21 and the funding set aside to be used later will go towards speeding up work to repair old and ineffective water infrastructure systems in these communities, as well as to keep up with operation and maintenance costs. This includes training more water operators who will be able to help sustain the water systems in the communities in hopes of leading to the new infrastructure having longer lifecycles.

“Resolving long-term drinking water advisories positively affects all members of First Nations communities, bringing health benefits and potentially saving money currently going toward bottled water,” said the government in the fall economic statement. “Increased water and wastewater projects will also result in increased employment opportunities for members of First Nations communities on reserve through roles such as water operators, contractors and construction workers.”

The water advisories are based on quality tests, and are issued by First Nations leadership on reserves, and municipal or provincial/territorial governments off-reserve. There are three types of drinking water advisories:

'Boil water' advisories, which requires the water to be boiled before consuming or for cooking or cleaning;

'Do not consume' advisories, which means the water cannot be consumed or used for cooking or cleaning, but adult bathing is okay; and

'Do not use' advisories, where people cannot use the water for any reason.

In any case, the advisories force community members to find alternate water sources, adding an extra step to basic daily functions such as bathing or cooking dinner.

The Parliamentary Budget Officer, Indigenous advocates and some opposition MPs have been highlighting for years the need to increase the amount of funding the federal government had set aside to complete this task.