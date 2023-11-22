Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
During a news conference Wednesday, Macklem weighed in on the federal government's updated fiscal projections as well as new rules that aim to limit deficits.
"From the perspective of monetary policy, the fall economic statement suggests that the government is not adding new or additional inflationary pressures over the next couple of years, which is the critical period over which we will be looking to reduce inflation and get it back to the target," Macklem said.
"The fall economic statement also includes some new fiscal guardrails beyond the near term, and from the perspective of monetary policy, I do think that's helpful."
The fall economic statement made new commitments on how the federal government will approach its finances, including setting a goal to keep deficits below one per cent of the GDP beginning in 2026-27.
The Liberals are also aiming to maintain the current fiscal year's deficit at or below the spring budget projection of $40.1 billion and lower the debt-to-GDP ratio in 2024-25 relative to the projection in the fall economic statement.
Earlier in the day, the governor delivered a speech to the Saint John Region Chamber of Commerce, where he warned fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with its consequences would be a huge mistake.
He acknowledged that interest rates may already be high enough to bring inflation back to target, but doubled down on the central bank's readiness to raise rates further if inflation doesn't come down.
His public appearance came one day after the release of new inflation numbers showing Canada's inflation rate fell to 3.1 per cent in October, down from a high of 8.1 per cent in the summer of 2022.
Macklem's speech contrasted the current inflation fight with inflation in the 1970s, highlighting similarities and differences between those two periods of time.
Inflation in the 1970s was also set off by global events, he said, leading to similar consequences to today: people felt ripped off because their wages weren't keeping up with the cost-of-living and labour strikes were long and frequent.
And while policymakers experimented with price and wage controls as well as slowing the growth of the money supply, the governor said these policies were ineffective.
"And the government and central bank weren't willing to stay the course -- to restrain government spending and tighten monetary policy enough to wring inflationary pressures out of the economy," Macklem said.
The consequence, he said, was that Canadians lived with high inflation for more than a decade and by the time policymakers realized they needed to do more, inflation was already entrenched in the economy.
"The lesson from the 1970s is that fighting inflation half-heartedly and living with the stress, labour strife and uncertainty inflation can cause would be a huge mistake," Macklem said.
The Bank of Canada responded to rising inflation starting in March 2022 by rapidly raising interest rates to the highest level in decades. The aggressive rate hikes have slowed spending in the economy as people face higher borrowing costs, particularly many homeowners with mortgages.
The central bank opted to hold its key interest rate steady at five per cent at its last two decision meetings as economic growth halts. It has said it is also taking into consideration that many Canadians will have to renew their mortgages at higher interest rates, meaning more economic pullback is on the way.
"This tightening of monetary policy is working, and interest rates may now be restrictive enough to get us back to price stability. But if high inflation persists, we are prepared to raise our policy rate further," Macklem said Wednesday.
The governor said Canada has two advantages today compared to the 1970s. The first is that people expect inflation to come back down in the long-run and secondly, the Bank of Canada responded forcefully this time with aggressive rate hikes.
"I know that even as our interest rate hikes are bringing inflation down, to many Canadians they feel like another added cost," he said. "But these rates are relieving price pressures broadly throughout the economy. If we stay the course, the payoff will be worth it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2023.
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Canada doubling carbon price rebate rural top-up, pausing charge on heating oil: Trudeau
The Canadian government is doubling the pollution price rebate rural top-up rate, and implementing a three-year pause to the federal carbon price on deliveries of heating oil in all jurisdictions where the federal fuel charge is in effect, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Thursday.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
ANALYSIS What do the policies Poilievre's party passed say about the Conservatives' future?
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre spent the summer speaking about housing affordability, a core focus that attendees at the party's Quebec City convention were quick to praise him for. But by the end of the weekend, delegates opted to instead pass policies on contentious social issues. What does that say about the Conservatives' future?
Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau separating, after 18 years of marriage
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife are separating after 18 years of marriage, and while they plan to co-parent their children, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau will no longer be considered the prime minister's spouse in any official capacity.
'A very retro, family-oriented message': New ads aim to reframe Poilievre
With a steady lead in the polls and a healthy war chest of political donations, the Conservative Party is rolling out a trio of new advertisements that are being viewed as aiming to redefine and soften Pierre Poilievre's image and messaging.
Opinion
OPINION Don Martin: For squandering their hard-earned income tax, we owe our kids an apology
'Its bi-annual work of fiscal fiction rolled out Tuesday as the fall update staged a desperate bid to reverse the Liberals' downward spiral in the polls while trying to soften its drunken-sailor-spending image.'
OPINION Don Martin: Life in Trudeau's brain defies imagination
Getting inside Justin Trudeau's head these days requires a vivid imagination. The prime minister's bizarre statement on the Middle East war this week reflects a distorted view that human-shielded resistance by Hamas terrorists can be overcome with "maximum restraint" by Israel's military.
OPINION Don Martin: As much as Poilievre wants it, he will not get his election wish for 2023
It’s been 100+ hours of brutal aftermath since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau turned carbon pricing from a national principle into regional graft by lifting the tax on home heating oil and using free heat pumps to buy back the Liberal loyalty of Atlantic Canada voters.
OPINION Don Martin: It's flip-flop or die as Trudeau retreats on universal carbon pricing
With this week’s flip-flop lifting on carbon pricing for heating oil until 2027 (pushing increases beyond the next election) and a doubling of the rural tax rebate, the severely rattled Liberals are chipping away at the load-bearing wall beneath their environmental platform, Don Martin writes.
Opinion Don Martin: Trudeau frolics with unicorns amid the pounding drums of war
There's a parallel Canadian universe that exists only on Justin Trudeau's social media feed, writes political columnist Don Martin in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
All border crossings in Niagara have been closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border.
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
Police say some 70 bullets fired in North Philadelphia shooting that left 2 dead, 5 wounded
Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
A frugal man died with a secret: he was a multimillionaire. What's more, he gave it all away
Geoffrey Holt died earlier this year with a secret: He was a multimillionaire. And what's more, he gave it all away to this community of 4,200 people.
Canada
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Niagara border crossings closed following vehicle explosion: FBI
All border crossings in Niagara have been closed following a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge on Wednesday. The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) Buffalo field office said it was investigating the explosion, which took place on the U.S. side of the border.
-
Northern Ont. police identify remains of 1986 murder victim; cold case featured in true crime podcast
Ontario Provincial Police say advances in DNA technology has allowed them to identify human remains discovered in the 1980s.
-
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk to join mission to International Space Station
Another Canadian astronaut will be heading to the International Space Station. Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to a six-month mission that will launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025.
-
India restores e-visa services for Canadian nationals, easing diplomatic row between the 2 countries
India restored electronic visa services for Canadian nationals, an Indian foreign ministry official said Wednesday, two months after Canada alleged the South Asian nation was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
-
Wind warnings, dust, 'intense' rain and snow. Here's Canada's messy forecast
Moving into one of the busiest travel seasons Canadians are bracing for storms this week bringing rain, snow and strong winds. Here's who could be impacted.
-
'It can get quite heated': This Canadian city is on the hunt for an official bird
Regina's bird population is hungry for some competition as the city is on the hunt for an official bird. Regina was one of 14 cities that Nature Canada certified as 'bird friendly' in 2022.
World
-
Finland erects barriers at border with Russia to control influx of migrants, closes crossing points
Finnish border guards and soldiers began erecting barriers including concrete obstacles topped with barbed-wire at some crossing points on the Nordic country's lengthy border with Russia to better control an influx of migrants, officials said Wednesday. Finland said it will close three more crossing points, leaving only one Arctic point open for migrants seeking asylum.
-
Judge imposes stricter bond conditions on Trump co-defendant in Georgia election subversion case
The Georgia judge overseeing the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump and others declined a request to revoke the bond of one of the defendants but did impose stricter bond conditions after prosecutors complained about his social media posts that mentioned witnesses and co-defendants.
-
IAEA head says the barring of several nuclear inspectors by Iran is a 'serious blow' to monitoring
The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said Wednesday that Iran's decision in September to bar several experienced UN inspectors from monitoring the country's nuclear program constituted 'a very serious blow' to the agency's ability to do its job 'to the best possible level.'
-
Major Iranian-backed militant group vows to expand conflict if U.S. airstrikes continue
A major Iranian-backed militant group in Iraq warned Wednesday it may strike additional U.S. targets after U.S. warplanes killed multiple militants in response to the first use of short-range ballistic missiles against U.S. forces at Al-Asad Air Base earlier this week.
-
North Korea claims its 3rd attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit was successful
North Korea claims it has successfully placed a military spy satellite into orbit. The North's space authorities said in a statement issued early Wednesday that its space launch vehicle placed the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit on Tuesday night.
-
Israel and Hamas call a truce to free hostages in swap for prisoners, and allow more aid into Gaza
Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day cease-fire in the war in Gaza -- a diplomatic breakthrough that will free dozens of hostages held by militants as well as Palestinians imprisoned in Israel, and bring a large influx of aid to the besieged territory.
Politics
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada operating under assumption Rainbow Bridge vehicle explosion is terror-related: sources
National security sources tell CTV News that government officials are operating under the assumption that the incident at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls is terror-related.
-
Liberals 'gobsmacked' by Conservative rejection of Canada-Ukraine trade bill
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is defending his party's unanimous rejection of a bill seeking to update the Canada-Ukraine Free Trade Agreement over carbon tax wording concerns, a move that has left the federal Liberals 'gobsmacked,' noting the deal doesn't impose any pollution pricing regime.
-
Israel-Hamas hostage deal offers hope for longer-term peace in Gaza: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a truce-for-hostages deal between Israel and Hamas might set the groundwork for an eventual end to the fighting.
Health
-
Mushrooms recalled in Canada for possible Listeria contamination
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for enoki mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.
-
World Health Organization warns of 'relentlessly increasing threat' of measles
The World Health Organization is warning of a 'relentlessly increasing threat to children' across the globe from measles.
-
As Earth's temperature rises, so do deaths among people with mental health problems
During a record-breaking heat wave in British Columbia in June 2021, 8 per cent of people who died from the extreme heat had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to a March study.
Sci-Tech
-
Canadian astronaut Joshua Kutryk to join mission to International Space Station
Another Canadian astronaut will be heading to the International Space Station. Joshua Kutryk has been assigned to a six-month mission that will launch no earlier than the beginning of 2025.
-
Humpback whale that washed up on Sable Island hadn't been seen in 30 years
A humpback whale that beached on Sable Island was last seen 30 years ago.
-
Sam Altman is back as OpenAI CEO just days after being removed, along with a new board
The ousted leader of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is returning to the company that fired him late last week, culminating a days-long power struggle that shocked the tech industry and brought attention to the conflicts around how to safely build artificial intelligence.
Entertainment
-
Susan Sarandon, Melissa Barrera dropped from Hollywood companies after comments on Israel-Hamas war
Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon and "Scream" star Melissa Barrera were each dropped by Hollywood companies after making comments on the Israel-Hamas war that some deemed antisemitic.
-
King Charles III honours K-pop girl group Blackpink
King Charles III paid tribute to K-pop band Blackpink on Wednesday, giving them honorary gongs for their work fighting climate change by raising awareness among young people.
-
KISS cancels Ottawa show moments before opening
Rock and roll band KISS has cancelled its Ottawa show at the Canadian Tire Centre because a member of the band party is ill.
Business
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: Macklem
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
Major Canadian grocer says expanded price freezes will happen amid new plans to stabilize food prices
Major Canadian grocer Empire, the parent company of Sobeys, confirmed it will expand price freezes on several products between November 2023 to January 2024.
-
Black Friday, Cyber Monday shoppers to focus on quality, timing this year: experts
This year Shopify expects the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period to be just as frenzied, but something will be different: shoppers' moods.
Lifestyle
-
These Newfoundland raincoats are in Vogue
A part-time fashion designer in St. John’s has hit the pages of British Vogue Magazine with her Newfoundland-inspired raincoats.
-
B.C. couple wins 2/3 of Lotto 6/49 jackpot after accidentally buying 2 tickets to same draw
A B.C. couple who accidentally bought two lotto tickets with the same numbers for the same draw ended up winning two thirds of a $5 million jackpot.
-
Meghan Markle pays visit to Vancouver girls' charity
The day after cheering for the Vancouver Canucks alongside her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex visited a local charity.
Sports
-
Canada men left wondering what went wrong after second-half collapse against Jamaica
A year after appearing in the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, the Canadian men took a step backwards Tuesday in a shocking second-half collapse against Jamaica in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal.
-
NFL disability program leaves retired Saints tight end hurting and angry
Boo Williams wakes up each morning not knowing how the pain will hit. It could be debilitating headaches that make it impossible to get out of bed. Sometimes the pain shoots down his neck. Through all of it, he's angry.
-
FIFA renews with Qatar Airways as a sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 and 2030
Qatar Airways has been renewed as the airline sponsor for the men's World Cup in 2026 in North America and the 2030 tournament expected to be in Europe, Africa and South America, FIFA said Wednesday.
Autos
-
Champagne expects NextStar to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help build plant
Federal Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne says he expects NextStar Energy Inc. to bring in 'very few' foreign workers to help transfer battery manufacturing technology as Canada establishes a new industry.
-
U.S. opens investigation into Hyundai, Kia recalls of 6.4 million vehicles over fire risks
U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a probe into 16 separate recalls issued by Hyundai and Kia covering 6.4 million vehicles relating to brake fluid leaks that could result in fires.
-
The District of Columbia is combating car thefts and carjackings with dashcams and AirTags
Jeff Pena contacted his father as soon as he heard that police were passing out auto tracking devices to try to stem a sharp increase in carjackings, auto thefts and other crimes in the nation's capital.