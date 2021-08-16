TORONTO -- If questions about whether Canada needed to be plunged into the current election persist, it will mean “turbulence” for Justin Trudeau and the Liberal party, said Nanos Research's Nik Nanos on the latest episode of Trend Line.

Nanos was speaking on an election edition of Trend Line, which will be published on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays over the course of the campaign.

"If this election ends up being about 'do we need an election' for a long period of time, it'll mean for turbulence for the Liberals," said Nanos.

Trudeau has faced several questions from reporters on the topic after visiting the Governor General to trigger the election campaign. Party leaders followed up with statements during their own press conferences on Aug. 15.

"Justin Trudeau spent his time explaining … a number of things, why are we having an election? Is this the right time to have an election? And that was the real focus yesterday," said Nanos.

OPPOSITION STATEMENTS

Sunday's leader statements gave us a "glimmer as to what is on the political menu," said Nanos.

Nanos said that while Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole was focused primarily "on the economy and the economic recovery," questions about vaccines might follow O'Toole, just as questions about the decision to call an election will follow Trudeau.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was "very comfortable, very confident" on Sunday, said Nanos, adding that his focus on the environment and issues of homelessness and affordability could point to where he will focus his campaign.

"His messages suggested to me that he's going to be focusing on B.C. as a base and then to use that as a foundation to wage his campaign nationally, to kind of build momentum," said Nanos.

Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet was "clinical" in his Sunday event, said Nanos: "He's got the easiest job in town. He doesn't have to have a national campaign. No one expects for him to form a government."

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul was "authentic" in her Sunday speech and focused on social justice issues and a green recovery, said Nanos. "I think that will be appealing to a lot of Canadians who are tuned in to the environment and even Canadians who just see that a green economy as part of our future," said Nanos.

You can catch the election edition of Trend Line on Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings during the campaign.

Canadians go to the polls on Sept. 20.