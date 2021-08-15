OTTAWA -- The main national party leaders' scheduled public appearances on Monday, Aug. 16.

All times are local.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau

Longueuil, Que.

10 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability. ETI Converting Equipment, 525 Jean-Paul-Vincent Boul

Cobourg, Ont.

5:45 p.m. -- Visits a restaurant.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole

Ottawa

11 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability. Westin Hotel. 11 Colonel By Drive.

5:30 p.m. -- Virtual telephone town hall with Newfoundland and Labrador.

7:05 p.m. -- Virtual telephone town hall with Ontario.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Toronto

10:30 a.m. -- Announcement and media availability. Corner of Logan Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

Brampton, Ont.

2 p.m. -- Visits local business Mangia Mangia. 470 Chrysler Drive, .6.

Mississauga, Ont.

3 p.m. -- Family send-off on the airport tarmac. 6828 Vanguard Drive.