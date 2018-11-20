OTTAWA – The Canada Revenue Agency is not treating all taxpayers equally when it comes to auditing or reviewing tax files, a new probe by the federal auditor general has found.

In order to make sure that all Canadians file their taxes properly, the CRA is responsible for auditing or reviewing submissions to ensure compliance with the Income Tax Act.

According to a new audit done by Auditor General Michael Fergson’s office, how your case is handled could depend on who you are, the CRA staff person conducting the review, or where you’re from.

In certain cases the CRA waived interest and penalties for some taxpayers, and not others, even if the agency was to blame for the delays in processing a taxpayer’s file. As well, the length of time the CRA gave taxpayers to respond to its requests for information varied.

For example, in some cases the CRA didn’t allow individuals to claim some expenses if they could not provide a receipt within 90 days, while some with offshore accounts were given months or even years to provide the information.

“We found that the Canada Revenue Agency did not consistently apply tax rules when it audited or reviewed taxpayers’ files, even though the Taxpayer Bill of Rights includes the right to have the law applied consistently,” the audit states.

According to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, all taxpayers in Canada are entitled to have the law applied consistently, have to only pay what’s required, and must receive what they’re entitled to.

Each year the CRA conducts these compliance activities to assess tax claims for their accuracy, to both make sure Canadians pay what they owe, or receive all applicable tax benefits. As the report states, these audits often result in adjustments to peoples’ tax returns.

Among the reasons for the inconsistencies in these reviews:

The judgment of agency staff differed in application;

The type of taxpayer being dealt with such as a small business versus a large corporation; and

The region where the tax file was being reassessed.

“Taxpayers in one region waited an average of seven months longer than those in another region for the Agency to complete an audit. In one region, it took the Agency more than 40 weeks to process taxpayers’ requests for adjustments, while in another region, the Agency took 12 weeks,” the audit states.

The CRA says it agrees with the audit’s recommendations, which include setting a prescribed allowable timeframe for these compliance audits to be conducted; and consistently apply and enforce the Income Tax Act.

National Revenue Minister Diane Lebouthillier will respond to the auditor general’s findings at a news conference Tuesday afternoon in Ottawa.

More to come…