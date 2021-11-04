OTTAWA -- A group of Conservative MPs and Senators are organizing an inter-party “civil liberties caucus” with the aim of speaking up for the rights of Canadians losing their jobs because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19, CTV News has confirmed.

Long-time Conservative MP, and former party leadership contender Marilyn Gladu says there is discussion among 15 to 30 representatives to form the group, as first reported by The Hill Times.

Gladu said that the move is not a direct challenge to Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole’s leadership, but its instead for fighting for constituents who are now, or may be out of work for refusing to comply to mandatory vaccination rules.

O’Toole faced criticism throughout the election campaign for not imposing a mandatory vaccine policy among his candidates, and continues to refuse to say how many of his 118 MPs are unvaccinated.

Last week, he announced that his caucus has agreed to “respect and abide by” new rules mandating vaccination in the House of Commons, but at the “earliest opportunity” his party will be challenging the policy.

With files from CTV News’ Rachel Aiello.

