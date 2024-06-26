World

    • Ohio jail mistakenly frees suspect in killing because of a typo

    A warrant was issued Tuesday for Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, who was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on US$1 million bail. (Pexels) A warrant was issued Tuesday for Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, who was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on US$1 million bail. (Pexels)
    Share
    CLEVELAND -

    A man awaiting trial on an aggravated murder charge was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio this week due to a clerical error, authorities said.

    A warrant was issued Tuesday for Amarion Sanders, 22, of Cleveland, who was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on US$1 million bail. He was mistakenly released Monday after charges were dismissed against a man in an unrelated case, and that defendant's court case number was somehow entered incorrectly.

    Sanders' trial was due to start Aug. 19. He's charged with aggravated murder in connection with a September 2023 shooting in Cleveland and has maintained his innocence. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

    Numerous county, state and federal law enforcement agencies, including the U.S. Marshall's Office, are involved in the hunt for Sanders. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Things a pediatrician would never let their child do

    As summer begins for most children around Canada, CTV News spoke with a number of pediatric health professionals about the best practices for raising kids, and how the profession has evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News