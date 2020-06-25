TORONTO -- A spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry says that Canada halting its attempt to extradite Meng Wanzhou could affect the fates of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor.

The statement, which comes from an English-language transcript of a press briefing dated Wednesday, is a departure from China's long-standing position that the arrests of the two Canadians were not connected to Canada's arrest of Meng, the chief financial officer of Huawei who has been under house arrest in Vancouver for the past 18 months. Canada is attempting to extradite her to the U.S., where she is accused of violating sanctions against Iran.

Kovrig and Spavor were arrested separately in the days following Meng's arrest. Both men had been held in China without charges from December 2018 until last week, when they were formally charged with espionage.

Responding to a question about whether releasing Meng would compromise the integrity of Canada's justice system, China foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian noted that Canada's system allows for the extradition process to be stopped at any point.

"Such options are within the rule of law and could open up space for resolution to the situation of the two Canadians," he said, according to the transcript.

"Once again we urge the Canadian side to earnestly respect the spirit of the rule of law, treat China's solemn position and concerns seriously, stop political manipulation, immediately release Ms. Meng and ensure her safe return to China."

The Chinese government's latest call for Canada to release Meng was similar to the one issued Wednesday by a group of prominent former Canadian politicians and diplomats.

The group of 19 wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau saying that "the time is past due" for Canada to halt Meng's extradition process in order to get "the two Michaels" released.

"We believe [Kovrig and Spavor] will remain in their Chinese prison cells until Meng is free to return to China," they wrote in the letter, which was obtained by CTV News.

Signatories to the letter include former Liberal foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy, former Conservative foreign affairs minister Lawrence Cannon, former NDP leader Ed Broadbent and former Canadian ambassadors to the United States and United Nations, among others.

The group said releasing Meng would not only free Kovrig and Spavor from "grave risk" and the high likelihood of being convicted, but also allow Canada to re-establish a policy regarding China free of the current dispute. They also suggested that continuing the extradition process could end up encouraging China to take further actions against Canada.

"Resisting China's pressure is no guarantee that it will never be applied again in the future," they said.

"Indeed, if Canada resists the pressure arising from the detention of the Two Michaels, China might well decide that next time it will need to escalate by detaining more than two Canadians."