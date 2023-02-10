Canadian gov't appealing court ruling that ordered repatriation of 4 men in Syria

The Trudeau government is appealing a federal court order to repatriate four Canadian men imprisoned in northeast Syria.

Last month, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown ruled that the government’s decision to bring back Canadian women and children but exclude the men was unconstitutional.

No evidence of terrorist activity was presented by lawyers for Global Affairs during the so called BOLOH hearings, which stands for “Bring Our Loved Ones Home.” Government lawyers argued they were not under any obligation to repatriate citizens from Syria and provide any consular assistance because Canada had closed its embassy there in 2012.

The four men have been detained in prisons run by Kurdish authorities since at least 2019.

Among them is Jack Letts, who had dual British-Canadian citizenship. Letts was stripped of his British citizenship, after media in the United Kingdom reported he had joined the Islamic State. His parents contend that Letts made the admission under torture and duress.

