Canada will overcome 'slight pause' in trade talks with Britain, minister says

Canadian Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne played down Britain's suspension of trade talks with the country last week as he signed agreements with the UK to enhance cooperation on innovation, science and artificial intelligence (AI).

Champagne and Britain's Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan late on Tuesday signed two agreements in Ottawa to collaborate on creating processing and information handling technologies needed to develop AI-linked tools.

Britain suspended talks on a free trade deal with Canada last week, saying the pair could not find a common ground for access to agricultural markets.

"When it comes to how we are going to approach trade, I think that you have proof today... there may be a slight pause there, (but) we're doubling down in our key relationship," Champagne told Reuters in an interview after the agreements were signed.

"We have been trading for two centuries, so I have all confidence that we will overcome that," Champagne added, although he did not say when he thought talks could resume.

Donelan, speaking in the same interview, said the country is looking to deepen its relationship with Canada.

The signing of the two agreements "highlights the importance of our strategic relationship and the ability of us to work together to maximize potential," she said, also without indicating when talks might resume.

Total bilateral trade in goods and services between the two countries was 25.9 billion pounds ($32.9 billion) in the year ending June 30, 2023, with Canada the U.K.'s 18th biggest trading partner. Britain accounts for 2.7 per cent of Canada's total bilateral trade.

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Steve Scherer, Kirsten Donovan)